Whether it’s an end-of-year pub lunch or a dinner at a fancy restaurant, reservations nationwide are being snapped up, say hospitality experts. They suggest booking now to avoid missing out.

Head chef at Transformer Fitzroy in Melbourne, Bryce Edwards, told The New Daily that although it’s taken a while for his business to bounce back after COVID, the kitchen is now humming.

“We can feel it hitting an incline. We’re about to get really busy,” he said.

And it’s not just the lead-up to Christmas, said Mr Edwards, bookings for January and beyond are already coming through.

“It’s going to be busier than most people expect,” he told TND.

“So people really need to get on top of it now if they want to enjoy eating out this summer.”

Restaurant management business ResDiary said almost half of all December bookings have already been snapped up by group bookings and end-of-year functions.

“If you’ve got a group of more than six people and you want to try and find a venue, get in now because if you leave it any later, you may miss out on an opportunity to be able to celebrate with your friends and family,” ResDaily head of regional growth Rebecca Zeitunian told TND.

This publication spoke to several experts who said that the hospitality and tourism sector will be bustling for the next six to eight weeks.

“This is the first Christmas period where we’ve not had a lot of lockdowns, QR codes and restrictions in place,” said Gary Mortimer, professor of marketing and consumer behaviour at QUT.

“There’s a lot of pent-up demand out there. People want to reconnect, to go out and have Christmas parties and functions,” he said.

Another reason places are booking up well in advance is the cost of international airfares.

Many people can’t afford overseas holidays this year, instead opting to stay close to home or travel domestically.

“Hotspot tourist destinations like Sydney’s northern beaches, the Gold Coast and Port Douglas are all going to be incredibly busy this holiday season,” said Professor Mortimer.

“You won’t be able to simply walk in and get a table. If you haven’t booked now, you might be disappointed.”

Staff in short supply

Supply shortages and staffing issues continue to dog the hospitality industry.

Businesses are having to make adjustments to the type of products and produce they purchase, and sometimes what used to arrive within weeks is taking months.

And if that wasn’t bad enough, staff are often hard to find, and increased absenteeism is the norm.

“Every other day somebody is sick – it’s a different environment now,” said Mr Edwards.

“I mean it’s a good thing because people take their health more seriously now.”

Professor Mortimer said patrons should also be mindful of the hardships businesses are facing.

“The hospitality sector is screaming out for workers,” he said.

“That may mean potentially reduced trading hours if you can’t get a barista or bar staff in.

“It may mean reduced menu items if they can’t run a full menu because they just don’t have the kitchen staff.”

It could also lead to poor customer service.

“Diners should be cognisant of what is appropriate behaviour and maybe expect slightly longer waiting times to get that drink or get that meal,” he said.