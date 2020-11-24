If there’s one thing the Royal Family does well, it’s tradition.

As a festive treat to the world, the Windsors have shared their recipe for a Christmas pudding.

It’s got all the usual suspects – dried fruits and citrus peel, spices – and a fair whack of booze.

Not just brandy, the Royals also throw in beer and rum. Ooft.

“Today is #StirupSunday: traditionally the day when home cooks ‘stir up’ their Christmas pudding mixture,” the Royal Twitter account posted.

Stir-up Sunday, the last Sunday before the season of Advent (which was November 22 this year, with Advent starting on November 29) has its roots in Anglican churches.

The Book of the Common Prayer declares the day with the phrase: “Stir up, we beseech thee, O Lord, the wills of thy faithful people”.

At some stage, that got translated into home cooks stirring up their Christmas puds for the season.

If it’s been done super traditionally, the whole family is involved, silver coins are dropped in the mix (for good luck) and the batter is stirred from east to west in a nod to the Three Wise Men, who visited Jesus in the manger.

A traditional pudding, particularly an English one, has to be made well in advance of the day, left to prime, and then reheated on the day – this development time gives it the chance to develop that irresistible aroma that can overcome even the fullest of bellies.

The Christmas pudding tradition apparently has royal roots, introduced by Prince Albert and Queen Victoria.

The Royal Family’s Christmas pudding recipe

250g raisins

250g currants

185g sultanas

150g mixed peel

250g suet or vegetarian suet

250g breadcrumbs

90g flour

12g mixed spice

2 whole eggs

180g demerara sugar

275ml beer

40ml dark rum

40ml brandy

Makes two 1kg puddings