Melbourne’s famous Chinatown precinct is normally bustling with life.

Now, on a weekday lunchtime, there’s an unnatural quiet.

In one restaurant window, a trio of chefs in crisp white jackets and hats deftly fold dumplings.

But inside, the tables are mostly empty.

Next door, a waiter stands in the doorway, gazing out at the near-empty street.

A third restaurant has signs on the window and door, informing customers that it is disinfected every two hours.

Across the nation, Chinese restaurants are struggling to keep their doors open, with customer numbers collapsing due to coronavirus fears and an associated travel ban.

David Yang, owner of Nong Tang Noodle Shop in Bourke Street’s Mid City Arcade, told The New Daily Melbourne’s Chinese restaurants have been hit hard.

Mr Yang said the number of customers dining at his restaurant plummeted by about 60 per cent three weeks ago, and business has not picked up.

He attributes the downturn to “negative news” about the coronavirus fuelling “discrimination”.

Businesses that cater mainly to international students and tourists kept away by the travel ban are doing it especially tough, he said.

Restaurateurs from across Melbourne have been communicating with each other via a WeChat group, Mr Yang said, with many fearing for their business’ future.

“People are scared,” he said. “Some restaurants have had to temporarily close.”