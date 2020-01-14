Kombucha recalled for being too alcoholic

Unless you have been living under a rock, chances are you know about kombucha — the on-trend ‘health drink’ that’s risen up against the tide of sweetened soft drinks.

However, to the chagrin of millennials everywhere, one particular brand of the fermented tea has been recalled over fears it exceeds Australian alcohol guidelines.

Batches of the ‘Raw Earth Organic — Lychee Rose Kombucha 330mL’ were found to contain more than the permitted 1.15% Alcohol by Volume (ABV) limit, which allowed the potentially hazardous drink to be sold to minors on supermarket shelves.

Traditionally carbonated, kombucha is made from a black or green tea base with sugar dissolved into the mixture, before a ‘tea fungus’ known as SCOBY (symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast) is added to promote fermentation.

The process takes roughly 7-10 days, however some producers are renowned for making ‘hard kombucha’ — a version with a longer fermentation period that increases the alcohol content, which could possibly explain this recall.

Supposed benefits of the drink include stabilising gut health and blood sugar, however nutritionists suggest it could be nothing more than an overpriced, sugary sham.

And some at-risk people, including pregnant women, those with kidney and lung disease, and children, have been urged to avoid using kombucha to hydrate.

For those with any bottles of the affected kombucha, they should return their items to their place of purchase for a full refund — or maybe do an exchange for some probiotic yoghurt instead.