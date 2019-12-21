Life Eat & Drink Fancy a Chamomile Fizz? Why no-, low- and faux-booze cocktails are shaking things up
Updated:

Fancy a Chamomile Fizz? Why no-, low- and faux-booze cocktails are shaking things up

Mocktails
Gone are the days of afterthought mocktails – bartenders are putting no and low-alcohol creations at the front of their menus. Photo: Getty
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email Comment

Let’s be honest, in years gone by the non-drinkers’ option of a “mocktail” was not just boring, but usually sickly sweet.

But times are changing, tastes are changing and so are at least some Australians’ drinking habits.

There’s been a gradual decline in alcohol consumption in the past five years, while months of moderation such as FebFast and Ocsober have become fashionable. Tastes have become more sophisticated.

There are zero-alcohol beers (that actually taste good) and lower-alcohol wines (ditto), and now the flourishing art of cocktails has spread to low-, no- and faux-alcoholic beverages.

At one of Melbourne’s swankiest cocktail bars, The Everleigh, a new list of cocktails is catering to what bar manager David Molyneux says is  higher demand.

“We do a lot of half-serve martinis and half-serve Manhattans, single-shot highballs like a cuba libre,” Molyneux told The New Daily.

“It’s a full-size drink but only one serve of alcohol.

“We also have a rotating list of non-alcoholic drinks. The Damascus Fizz, for example, with lemon, salted apricots, coconut cream and orange juice served tall – kind of like a creaming soda texture – tastes really complex. It tastes as though it might have alcohol.

“Ten years ago the culture of ordering a non-alcoholic drink was, ‘It’s not one for the staff to care about that much’, but just because someone doesn’t want to drink alcohol doesn’t mean they don’t want a good experience.”

Molyneux believes one aspect is people watching their health, but it’s also driven by taste and a desire for quality.

“No one likes to wake up with a hangover and well-made alcohols are less likely to have that effect,” he said.

“We use top quality spirits and well-made local sodas. Everything is juiced to order.”

At South Melbourne’s Lûmé, famed for its edgy, high-end fine-dining menu (melaleuca-smoked duck, fermented black bean, macadamia milk), drinks are just as creative as the food and often booze-free.

“We’re selling as many non-alcoholic drinks as cocktails or wine,” restaurant manager Ilanit Bard said.

At Lûmé in Melbourne, the drinks are as experimental as the food. Photo: Supplied

Bard believes bartenders are starting to think like chefs.

“(They’re using) different techniques to provide a bouquet of flavours and finesse in a liquid shape,” Bard said.

At the hip PS40 bar in Sydney, they call it “a culinary approach” and the menu has a generous number of inventive NA cocktails. Their Zero Proof Paloma – 11 Seedlip Spice spirit, PS grapefruit, gentian, verjuice and olive – is a typically complex in flavour and totally booze-free.

Lûmé’s zero-proof program includes a negroni, using a distilled spirit from ALTD Spirits, an Australian company specialising in non-alcoholic botanical spirits that are sugar-free, gluten-free and vegan friendly.

“We also also have a faux saké, and our

Chamomile Fizz, made from carbonated chamomile, sage and wattleseed, has the fine bubbles of a champagne and a briochy /nutty character, but without the morning hangover.”

Bartenders – and those shaking and stirring at home – are being helped along by the availability of non-alcoholic spirits and mixers.

UK-based Seedlip produces “the world’s first distilled non-alcoholic spirits” and uses spices, peels, barks and herbs. Their range includes the NOgroni, a ready-mixed take on the classic Italian aperitif, as well as complex no-alcohol spirits.

At one of Melbourne’s newest bars, Byrdi, a coffee-through-to-late-night-cocktails venue, master mixologist and award-winning bar owner Luke Whearty has replaced “shaken not stirred” with fermented, smoked, evaporated, carbonated and more. The often science-lab geekery makes for some amazing cocktails, many low or no alcohol.   

Their not-mezcal highball blends poached, smoked, dehydrated and distilled Yarra Valley pear with sparkling pear soda – it’s just one example on the list.

This trend is not just in Australia. It’s happening overseas as well, with serious options for those drinking less. In New York – traditionally cocktail central – no-booze bars have been a thing for a while.

Even Irish drinkers are heading the call. In May a completely alcohol-free bar, The Virgin May, opened in Dublin.

Australia may not be quite ready for that yet, but it might just be a matter of time.

Comments
View Comments

Trending Now

Volkswagen logo
Volkswagen fined $125 million for misleading customers about emissions
Boomers retire
Retiring boomers are walking away with their money and challenging super funds
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton is the royal family’s most shiny ornament of 2019
Ryan's World
Eight-year-old tops YouTube’s biggest earners for second year running
Fair Work orders Macca’s to pay full penalty rates
Revealed: The TV ads that drew the most complaints