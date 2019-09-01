Life Eat & Drink Soju wanna anothery? Eatery hit for liquid lunchers’ passing-out parade
Updated:

Soju wanna anothery? Eatery hit for liquid lunchers’ passing-out parade

Limp as a rag doll, this female reveller was caught on CCTV being carried from the scene of the party's extended liquid lunch. Photo: NSW Liquor & Gaming
Belinda Kontominas
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email

A Sydney restaurant owner is in hot water after a group of diners became so drunk that some were later found passed out on the street.

Police allege the group of five were served 86 shots of the potent Korean liquor soju during a boozy six-hour birthday celebration at the Haru Fusion Soju Lounge in Sydney’s Castlereagh Street.

One female member of the group was so intoxicated, police found her unconscious next to a pool of vomit outside the venue on October 11 last year.

Another man had been lying unconscious on the road, before being moved to the footpath by road workers.

Soju, the ultra-potent Korean spirit that landed a Sydney eatery in trouble. Photo: Korea.net

CCTV footage from the restaurant showed a female staff member not taking any action as she walked straight past a male from the group as he slept at a table in the restaurant.

The footage also showed another male falling over after losing his balance, and a female being carried out of the venue by two other patrons.

The alcohol content in Korea’s national drink can be as high as 50 per cent and has caused the heavy intoxication of other Sydney diners.

In November 2017, two women collapsed unconscious after drinking eight shots of soju at a restaurant in Sussex Street.

Haru Fusion licensee Chris Chang has been given a “first strike” by the NSW Liquor and Gaming Authority, under the NSW Government’s three strikes disciplinary scheme.

Authority chairman Philip Crawford said it was unacceptable that a group of five could be served that many drinks and further action may be taken against the venue, including winding back its trading hours.

“It’s a pretty serious amount of alcohol. The proof is in the pudding,” he said.

“This is a life-threatening incident which we just cannot tolerate.

“If they were unconscious from drinking too much alcohol, that’s a serious breach of the responsible service of alcohol regulations.”

-ABC

Trending Now

The hate-filled secret life of a radio legend: No, not Alan Jones
The Ashes: Umpire shakeup for fourth Test
US Open: One more win gives Barty the Williams match up we all want
People are going crazy for this small indoor plant.
‘Like a diamond’: The hipster plant worth $300 we can’t get enough of
‘Baby’ brains made in the lab: Even scientists behind the breakthrough are astonished
Tamil family’s supporters ridicule DFAT report they’ll be safe in Sri Lanka