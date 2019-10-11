Mazda recalls 35,000 cars over engine fault fears

Mazda is recalling more than 35,000 of its best-selling vehicles amid safety fears.

The Japanese brand is worried that a build-up of carbon deposits could cause premature wear of certain engine components in diesel versions of its 3, 6 and CX-5 models.

The recall applies to 35,476 Mazdas built between 20012-2018. They were sold in Australia from January 26, 2012-August 10, 2018.

Product Safety Australia, which is in charge of the recall, said drivers of affected cars might notice:

a gradual drop of engine power;

multiple warning lights activating on the driver’s dashboard;

a gradual increase in vehicle stopping distance;

the engine stalling and refusing to restart;

smoke coming from the engine.

“If any of the above symptoms occur, there is an increased risk of an accident or injury to vehicle occupants and other road users,” Product Safety Australia said.

Mazda Australia will contact the owners of affected models with instructions for scheduling an appointment to have the fault repair. Vehicles’ software will also be updated.

All repairs will be free for owners.

The New Daily has contacted Mazda Australia for comment.

For more information, contact Mazda Australia’s customer service on 1800 034 411.

You can also view the original recall notice here.

The mass Mazda recall comes just a week after the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission issued a “critical” safety alert for 20,000 cars still with faulty airbags on Australian roads.

Affected brands include Mitsubishi, Toyota, BMW, Holden and GM vehicles sold between 2001-2004.