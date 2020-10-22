A bright fuchsia colour has been conscripted to represent activism and political change in the lead up to the divisive US election, proving fashion and politics go hand-in-hand.

Stars have been popping up all over Instagram in their best ‘political pink’ power suits, encouraging fans to purchase the outfits to support an organisation called Supermajority.

Supermajority advocates for gender equality and political action, and was created by members of Planed Parenthood, Black Lives Matter and the National Domestic Workers alliance.

Amy Schumer, Zoe Salanda, America Ferrera and Kerry Washington are among the big names jumping on board to promote the political pink uniform, with one expert labelling it a ‘colour disrupter’.

Dr Andrew Burnstine, associate professor at Florida’s Lynn University said the colour – not to be confused with the softer ‘millennial pink’ – represented power and change.

“In 2020 pink has become the ‘colour disruptor’ – the colour of change for so many around the world,” Dr Burnstine told The Guardian.

To the millions of people who are demanding change in our political system, and to American democracy, the colour pink is the new battle-cry.



When it comes to politics and activism, historian Dr Jonathan Michael Square, told Refinery 29 that fashion is one of the most accessible ways people can express their values.

“Access to the press, governmental bodies or educational institutions is variable, but everyone has access to their own bodies,” Dr Square said.

“Fashion is, thus, one of the most readily available political tools … Even the decision not to care about fashion is a political statement.”

But the pink power suit isn’t the only political fashion statement doing the rounds in 2020.

Make red hats politically neutral again

In the last five years, the humble red baseball cap experienced a radical transformation into one of the most politicised items of clothing in the world.

The plain red hat, adorned with the phrase “Make America Great Again” became a symbol for right-wing Republicans and Trump supporters worldwide.

In fact, the ‘MAGA’ hat was so popular among the far-right that it was perceived to have morphed into a global symbol of antagonism – with or without the iconic white lettering.

New Zealand’s former opposition leader Todd Muller caused controversy when a red MAGA hat was spotted in the background of his office during an interview.

Here's Todd Muller's full response re the MAGA cap from my interview yesterday. pic.twitter.com/peISJrWE3g — Kristin Hall (@kristinhallNZ) May 23, 2020

Aliya Danzeisen from the Islamic Women’s Council said the hat had become synonymous with repression and white supremacy.

“That hat represents the denial of the freedom of beliefs. That hat represents the denial of minority voices. That hat represents the vitriol that has been harming that nation and has been harming the world for the last four years,” Ms Danzeisen said.

‘VOTE!’

2020 has proven to be one of the most contentious and fierce US election years to date.

As things continue to heat up in the race to November 3, the A-listers of Hollywood have one strong message for fans – they’re finding all sorts of creative ways to get it across.

Just realized that Michelle Obama's necklace spells out VOTE! #DemConvention pic.twitter.com/rOnRbVFBEc — Kat 4 Obama (@Kat4Obama) August 18, 2020

From Michelle Obama’s subtle, elegant necklace, to Lizzo’s loud and proud Billboard Music Awards ensemble, stars everywhere are calling on US citizens to vote.

Stars including Kate Hudson, Debra Messing, Katie Holmes, Billy Porter and Selma Blair have all been pictured in recent months spruiking the voting merchandise.