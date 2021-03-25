Reforms flagged to help home owners feed energy back to the grid

The rule maker for Australia’s gas and electricity networks has released a package of reforms to create more room for renewable technologies on the nation’s energy grid.

At the moment, Australians are experiencing “traffic jams” on the grid because the infrastructure was only built to accommodate power flowing in one direction.

But in a draft determination published on Thursday, the Australian Energy Market Commission (AEMC) says blocking owners of rooftop solar from selling energy back to the grid, as has happened in Victoria, was not the right solution.

The commission said this would simply push up prices for all consumers by reducing the amount of cheap renewable energy flowing into the system.

Instead, it wants to make it easier for consumers to sell energy back to the grid by introducing clearer incentives for consumers and distributors.

“One option to deal with more solar traffic – building more poles and wires – is very expensive and ends up on all our energy bills whether we have solar or not,” AEMC chief executive Benn Barr said in a statement.

“While the sun may be free, the poles and wires aren’t, so we think the key is to use the power system smarter to avoid costly overinvestment and keep new infrastructure to a minimum.”