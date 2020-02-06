Australia must build a new Canberra every year to ease congestion and improve liveability, an urban planner has said.

Soaring property prices are pushing ordinary working Australians further and further away from the city – eating into precious agricultural land.

And rampant population growth is making it near impossible to reshape suburbs fast enough to meet people’s needs.

The answer, according to RobertsDay co-founder Mike Day, is to build eight new cities along the proposed Sydney-to-Melbourne high-speed rail-line.

Urban areas where the pedestrian reigns supreme and essential amenities are all within walking distance.

“The most important thing is this notion of rebalancing the settlement – we’ve got two mega cities of 5 million, projected to go to 9 million or 10 million,” Mr Day said.

“But what we’re not doing – we’re not laying out the urban fabric as effectively as our forebears.”

Australia’s population grew by more than 380,000 people in the 12 months to June 30, 2019.

That’s more than the entire population of the Northern Territory (245,900 people) and just a fraction below the ACT’s (426,700).

The number of people living Down Under now exceeds 25 million and is expected to rise to 49 million by 2066.

As it stands, Australia builds between between 120,000 and 200,000 homes a year. Mr Day said this figure must rise to 400,000 to keep up with Australia’s rapidly growing population.

And he told The New Daily building new cities was a better plan than reworking established suburbs.

Firstly because inner-city house prices are unaffordable for large swathes of the population.

And secondly because building on the city fringe leaves residents without access to jobs, schools, hospitals, and public transport. People living in these areas must then regularly travel back into the city, driving up emissions and extending commute times.

Other planners argue we must focus on connecting these new suburbs to essential infrastructure rather than building whole new cities.

But Mr Day said the design and layout of our established urban areas meant building from scratch would be a better option.

“The problem is we’ve designed for the car,” Mr Day said.

“And by separating uses, you’ve got to drive from one use to the other, to the shopping centre and the business park, and to the residential areas.”

Mr Day concedes the scheme would only work if governments offered major incentives to businesses which swap the frenetic vibrancy of the inner city for the temporary sterility of a city airdropped into a paddock.

