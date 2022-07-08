‘Unattractive’: Is Elon Musk’s $64 billion Twitter bid falling apart?

Elon Musk’s $US44 billion ($64 billion) bid to buy Twitter has hit a fresh snag, after reports surfaced that the billionaire was unimpressed by the company’s efforts to stop spam accounts from infesting its platform.

Twitter’s share price plunged in after-hours trading on Friday (Australian time) as its investors digested news that Mr Musk may soon walk away from a binding agreement with the social media giant.

Analysts think he might either try to lower his bid for the platform or even sue Twitter’s board of directors over a billion-dollar breakaway penalty.

The Washington Post reports the deal is now in “serious jeopardy” as sources close to the controversial billionaire concede that talks about new funds needed to finance the buyout have gone cold.

It comes after Twitter’s board provided Mr Musk with a treasure trove of data in a bid to address his concerns that its website is infested with bots.

Analysts said a deal in its current form is becoming less likely by the day, with Mr Musk now poised to pay a 31 per cent premium for the company unless his binding $US54.20 ($79.40) a share offer is torn up.

Twitter deal falling apart?

Mr Musk said in June that three issues were blocking his $64 billion takeover bid.

These were uncertainty over the debt portion of his bid’s financing; questions over whether Twitter shareholders would approve the bid; and Mr Musk’s purported fears that Twitter has too many robot users.

Fast forward several weeks and at least two of these issues now appear to be worse than beforehand.

First, Mr Musk has stopped negotiating with bankers about a debt deal that he needs to afford the buyout.

He originally had a debt package backed by the value of his Tesla stock, but the electric car company has been caught in the global sharemarket rout, eroding Mr Musk’s wealth and making it harder to secure a large loan.

Secondly, Mr Musk is still unconvinced by Twitter’s claims about the number of spam bots on its platform, despite Twitter providing a raft of internal data about its users to satisfy his concerns.

He previously said the company must prove that less than 5 per cent of users are robots, something Twitter has argued it has already done.

But RMIT University associate professor Angel Zhong, who has been watching the deal closely, said Mr Musk’s concerns about spam accounts have only “worsened” after seeing the new data.

“The deal looks increasingly unattractive from Musk’s perspective,” Ms Zhong told TND.

Mr Musk said on Friday that the “real question” is not how many spam users Twitter removes each day – estimated to be about 1 million – but how many real people sign up to the platform daily.

Three paths forward

Even investors are increasingly sceptical that a $US54.20 ($79.40) per share deal will proceed, with Twitter’s stock price falling almost 4 per cent in after-hours trading to just $US37.20 ($54.55).

It means Mr Musk faces paying a 31 per cent premium for Twitter if the current deal proceeds.

But US-based tech analyst Dan Ives thinks it’s unlikely Mr Musk will go ahead at $US54.20 ($79.40) a share.

He said on Friday (Australian time) that there are three possible outcomes for Mr Musk’s Twitter bid, each varying in likelihood.

The first is Twitter’s preferred option – that the deal proceeds under the terms of their original binding agreement with Mr Musk.

The second possibility is that Mr Musk and Twitter agree to a cheaper deal at about $US42 ($61.50) to $US45 ($66) per share, which Mr Ives thinks is the most likely outcome.

Finally, it’s possible Mr Musk tries to walk away from the deal entirely, with a billion-dollar break away fee then likely to be contested in a legal battle with the company.

Analysts have speculated that Mr Musk has kicked up such a fuss about spam accounts on Twitter to create a pretext for walking away without paying a penalty.

But for its part, Twitter reaffirmed on Friday that it intends to hold Mr Musk to the terms of the original agreement, which was recommended to shareholders by the board in June.