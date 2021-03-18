Qantas is receiving the majority of government support for airlines during the COVID-19 pandemic, racking up more than $1.2 billion in direct payments, waived charges and underwritten flights over 2020. It’s all part of an ongoing effort to shield the national carrier from the economic destruction wrought by the pandemic, which over the past 18 months has cost Qantas $4.1 billion in before-tax losses. And the airline has now been accused of going against the ‘Team Australia’ spirit. Qantas revealed it spent $890 million in redundancy-related costs when it let go of 8500 ground staff in November, despite claiming a whopping $726 million in JobKeeper payments. Labor senator Tony Sheldon said the layoffs, which will see baggage handling at the airline outsourced, clearly went against the purpose of the JobKeeper program. “Piles of money were thrown without accountability from the Morrison government and [Qantas CEO] Alan Joyce took the opportunity,” Mr Sheldon told TND. “They’ve used [JobKeeper] to subsidise a 10-year-old plan to get rid of workers.” Qantas revealed the extent of its redundancy costs and other details about its taxpayer grants in documents tabled in Parliament on Tuesday, supplementing earlier analysis of corporate reports conducted by The New Daily. The $1.2 billion figure is set to increase by hundreds of millions of dollars this year as a result of the government’s new aviation package, which will pay out further wage subsidies, underwrite new airfares, and waive yet more charges in what rivals have dubbed “QantasKeeper”.

Regional Express (REX) deputy chairman John Sharp predicted Qantas will receive about 70 per cent of the discounted tickets, which cover routes dominated by the national carrier, between April and July. “We’ll get the scraps,” the airline boss told NCA newswire last week. Qantas has been supported through seven separate government programs so far, including JobKeeper, refunded charges under the Australian Aviation Financial Relief Package, and subsidised flights to repatriate overseas Australians and maintain critical routes. In future, the airline will benefit from a $200 million international aviation support program, which will outlay wage subsidies for its international crews, as well the Domestic Aviation Network Support (DANS) and Regional Airline Network Support (RANS) programs. The DANS and RANS programs, which have been extended, provide funding to airlines to maintain a minimum level of flight capacity on routes that are no longer commercially viable because of the pandemic. Qantas has also yet to disclose the JobKeeper subsidies it will receive from January 1 to March 31. That the national carrier has received so much help from the public purse has received plenty of criticism. But Neil Hansford, an aviation consultant with Strategic Aviation Solutions, said taxpayers got good value for their money in supporting the national carrier. “Virgin had gone broke – it made Ansett look like petty cash. So why wouldn’t the government support the only airline that is Australian-owned and guaranteed to at least be able to provide service?” Mr Hansford told The New Daily.

There was no certainty that Virgin was going to come back.’’

