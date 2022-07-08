Finance Consumer Häagen-Dazs ice cream recalled over chemical contamination
Updated:
Live

Häagen-Dazs ice cream recalled over chemical contamination

Häagen-Dazs
The Häagen-Dazs recall due to chemical (ethylene oxide) contamination. Photo: Getty
Live

A popular range of ice-creams sold across Australia has been hit with an urgent recall, with two Häagen-Dazs products feared contaminated with chemicals.

Food Standards Australia New Zealand announced on Thursday night that General Mills Australia was recalling Häagen-Dazs Vanilla 457-millilitre packs and the brand’s Classic Collection Mini Cups (four 95-millilitre packs) due to ethylene oxide contamination.

The recall affects products with best-before dates from July 4, 2022, up to and including July 21, 2023.

Häagen-Dazs
Two Häagen-Dazs varieties have been urgently recalled. Photo: FSANZ

NSW Health describes ethylene oxide as a flammable gas that dissolves readily in water. It is a man-made chemical used primarily to make ethylene glycol (a chemical used to make antifreeze and polyester).

It is also used to sterilise medical equipment and supplies.

The FSANZ said food products that contain ethylene oxide may cause illness if consumed.​

The vanilla 457-millilitre ice-cream has been sold nationwide through Coles, Woolworths and independent retailers such as IGA. The multipack has been sold through Coles across Australia.

The Australian food authority recommends consumers do not eat either product. Rather, they should return it to where it was purchased, for a full refund.

Anyone concerned about their health is advised to seek medical advice.

