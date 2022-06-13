Bunnings targets Gen Z with social media influencers and YouTube videos

Bunnings is reaching out to social media influencers and pumping out more YouTube content in a bid to win over younger customers.

Bunnings managing director Michael Schneider told the Global DIY Summit in Denmark that the hardware chain planned to use inspiring and educational YouTube videos centred on do-it-yourself renovations to help Generation Z connect with the Bunnings brand.

Mr Schneider said Gen Z – people born between 1997 and 2012 – were a growing force in the retail landscape and necessitated a shift in the hardware chain’s marketing.

He also said this cohort were “smart home enthusiasts” and engaged in interior design and home styling.

“We believe Gen Z have defined attitudes and preferences that will require a reimagining of the DIY shopping experience,” Mr Schneider was quoted as saying by The Australian.

“Today, they are infrequent purchasers of DIY products, relative to the average DIYer. And whilst that’s probably not too surprising given most still live at home, it means there are fantastic opportunities to connect and engage and inspire them around all things DIY.”

Research from trend forecasting company WGSN shows the pandemic lockdowns encouraged young people to do more creative DIY – and Mr Schneider hopes Bunnings can tap into this growing trend.

“They want to source their DIY inspiration and discover products much in the same way as they curate their social media feeds and use other digital services,” Mr Schneider said of Gen Z.

“For Bunnings, that’s meant doing things a bit differently, seeking out social influencers and brands on social media, and thinking about apps to help visualise a space online, blogs and YouTube videos.”

The hardware chain’s Instagram and YouTube accounts already boast more than 300,000 followers each.

It started working with social media influencers a few years ago, and also runs Bunnings Workshop, an online community blog dedicated to sharing home improvement advice and inspiration.

Future loyalty

Retail Doctor Group founder and CEO Brian Walker said the company’s renewed focus on social media showed the company was “laying the seeds” for future brand loyalty.

He told The New Daily Bunnings had the opportunity to win over more customers by becoming a DIY educator as well as a product provider.

And it’s a strategy that’s already in action.

Bunnings’ YouTube channel features videos showing viewers how to upcycle a desk or tile a table, while the retailer’s Instagram page is also filled with tutorial-style Reels from influencers and customers.

Mr Walker said Bunnings was hoping to follow in the footsteps of Wesfarmers’ stablemate Kmart, which has found itself “in vogue”.

“Many Gen Zers like crafts, and like art, and like to make things with their hands and so forth – the whole range of subcategories that Bunnings can play in,” he said.

Bunnings thrived during the pandemic, with sales jumping 26.1 per cent over the first two years and revenue over the six months to December 2021 totalling more than $9 billion.

But Mr Walker said the increasingly difficult road to home ownership posed a real threat to Bunnings’ core business, forcing them to move with the times to stay relevant.

“Bunnings is speaking to this audience in a different way to the preceding generation,” he said.

“It’s much more technology-based, app-based, curated, personalised, and I think that’s the key.”