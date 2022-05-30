Shoppers’ woe, as fresh favourites disappear from supermarket shelves

Supermarkets are battling to keep shelves stocked with some of Australian shoppers’ favourite fresh fruit and vegetables as extreme weather and ongoing COVID-related supply chain issues continue to bite.

Among the items that shoppers might find missing are a range of tomatoes, zucchinis, beans and broccoli.

Woolworths general manager of fruit and veg Paul Turner said the supermarket was also struggling to source regular supplies of lettuce and berries, noting stock levels were unlikely to stabilise for weeks.

Mr Turner said last Friday that recent heavy rain and a prolonged run of grey days across Queensland were mostly to blame.

But it’s not only Woolworths that is struggling with its supply chains. Aldi Australia customer interactions director Adrian Christie said the heavy rain was also causing major disruptions for the discount supermarket chain.