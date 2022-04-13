Coles recalls baby spinach over salmonella fears

Live

Coles is recalling packets of baby spinach sold in its supermarkets in three states and territories amid fears they have potentially been contaminated with salmonella.

Government agency Food Standards Australia and New Zealand said the affected 60-gram, 120-gram and 280-gram bags had been available for sale since April 4.

It said products at Coles supermarkets, Coles Local and sold through Coles Online in NSW, Queensland and the ACT were affected.

The governing body said the potential contamination excluded products in stores in Lavington, Deniliquin and Albury.

“Consumers should not eat this product and should return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund,” FSANZ said on Tuesday.

“Quality testing by our supplier has identified the presence of salmonella in the 120-gram baby spinach product,” the body’s recall states.

“As a precaution, Coles is recalling all three baby spinach products sourced from this supplier.”

Products marked with use-by dates of April 13 for the 60-gram bag and April 13 and 14 use-by dates for the 120-gram and 280-gram bags of spinach potentially contain microbial contamination, it warns.

Food Standards Australia and New Zealand said any consumers concerned about their health should seek medical advice.

Potential symptoms to look out for in relation to salmonella poisoning include vomiting, nausea, headaches, fever, diarrhoea and abdominal pain.

FSANZ urged consumers to contact Coles for further information, and to receive full refunds or credits.