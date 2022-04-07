Kinder chocolate treats recalled amid salmonella fears

Live

A host of popular chocolate Easter treats have been recalled across Australia, amid fears they may make people who eat them sick.

Food Standards Australia and New Zealand said Ferrero Australia was recalling a host of products amid fears they have been contaminated with salmonella.

They are:

Kinder Easter Basket,120 grams (6 x 20 grams)​

Kinder Mini Eggs Hazelnut, 100 grams

Kinder Surprise Maxi ,100 grams

Kinder Surprise Maxi, Natoons, 100 grams

All are sold nationally at Coles, Woolworths, Target, Kmart, Big W, and independent food retailers such as IGA and petrol stations, as well as online.

Ferrero said its 20-gram single and three-pack Kinder Surprises sold in white, blue and pink varieties were unaffected. All other Ferrero products were also not included in the recall.

Consumers are advised not to eat the chocolates. Instead, they should return them to where they were purchased for a full refund.

Salmonella infection is a type of gastroenteritis bug. It is likely to make someone feel sick, possibly with fever, diarrhoea and vomiting, and can last up to a week.

See more information here

It can be caused by consuming food contaminated with salmonella bacteria, or from contaminated surfaces.

FSANZ said anyone concerned about their health should seek medical advice.