The Black Friday sales are ready to blow up the internet this week, with Australians on track to spend a record amount online this Christmas.

The online shopping event has jumped out of the US – where it originated as a version of Boxing Day sales, held the Friday after Thanksgiving – and is now a fixture in Australia’s retail landscape.

This weekend is expected to be one of the busiest online shopping periods in Australia this year.

Once you’ve gotten over the frenzy of Black Friday, get ready to do it all over again on Monday – Cyber Monday – a sale event that unofficially marks the start of the festive retail period.

Just about any retailer with an online presence takes part in the sale.

Traditionally, Amazon has had the lion’s share – it accounts for up to 50 per cent of sales this November weekend in the US.

A quick reminder, before you head online: It’s all well and good to score a bargain online, but remember how tough our Australian retailers have had it this year. Put your dollars where your values are.

Black Friday this year is on November 27, and Cyber Monday follows on November 30.

Yes, it’s a lot to take in. But for the prepared and organised shopper, it’s a good chance to score some bargains to whack under the Christmas tree.

So make a list, check it twice, and don’t lose your head.

Let’s dive in.

For the tech lovers

Dell is offering some serious discounts this year, including 40 per cent off selected laptops and monitors.

Original online marketplace eBay is also bringing some big sales to the party – like 40 per cent off big-name TVs.

Like many other outlets, it has also started Black Friday Week, with a handful of specials available already.

Catch is discounting Apple AirPod Pros by more than $70 to $325. Its early bird sales include $200 off the GoPro MAX and up to $800 off selected TVs. Phew.

Inside intel says we’re likely to see ripper deals on the full gamut of gaming consoles, off the back of the new PlayStation and Xbox releases. These will probably pop up on the day.

Beauty upgrades

Beauty and personal care is a great space to score some deals – retailers are practically paying us to buy their products.

Cloud Nine has $40 off its cult styling appliances, and GHD is offering $50 off all week.

Dyson is rumoured to be revealing some pretty special savings on its beauty products on Black Friday.

Sephora has 15 per cent off and Mecca gives us some bundle kits that can boast savings of up to $50.

For the lux shoppers, Pat McGrath is making a rare entry to the sales arena, with 25 per cent off, and 30 per cent off purchases over $US150 ($200).

Otherwise, check Morphe for 40 per cent off and Charlotte Tilbury for 30 per cent off trios, plus more deals to be announced.

Witness the fitness

Amazon is slinging the Fitbit Charge 4 for less than $150 – $100 off the RRP. While you’re there, you could also pick up a 20kg kettleball set for $90.

Half of the fun of working out is looking good doing it, right? That’s why activewear is such a big business.

Pick yourself up some new gym threads at Jaggad (50 per cent off styles), Gymshark (30 per cent off) and Reebok (30 per cent off).

Getaway deals

It’s been a tough year for the travel industry, too.

They’re trying to recoup some heavy losses, while taking advantage of our new-found movement freedom.

This will be the hot pocket for shoppers this year – click quick to pick up accommodation bargains with Expedia, that can see you pocket some nice savings for your next trip.

Flight Centre is giving us a tantalising webpage, with a countdown and all – a sign it has something juicy in store.

Wotif is also slinging a 30 per cent off sale for accommodation packages.