Urgent recall after hand sanitiser sold as gin

The bottles were labelled as if they were the distillery's SS Casino Dry Gin. Photo: Facebook/Apollo Bay Distillery
A Victorian brewer has issued an urgent recall after accidentally selling bottles of hand sanitiser labelled as gin.

Great Ocean Road Brewhouse said nine bottles of Apollo Gin Distillery’s SS Casino Gin bought in the southern Victorian town between Friday, June 5, and Sunday, June 7, were incorrectly labeled and had no seal.

The bottles were labelled as gin.

“However, it is not gin,” the brewer says in its recall notice.

The bottles – which can be identified by their lack of a shrink wrap seal, contain glycerol and hydrogen peroxide.

The contents should not be consumed. Doing so is likely to cause headaches and vomiting, among other reactions.

Affected bottles can be returned to the Great Ocean Road Brewhouses for a refund or replacement.

Apollo Bay Distillery was one of a host of distilleries across Australia to switch to making hand sanitiser in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.

