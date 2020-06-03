In the dreamy time before the supermarket price wars, a windy politician could be caught out with the question ‘How much does a litre of milk cost?’

For dairy farmers the nightmare reality is that milk is cheap – too cheap – brought on by supermarket price wars that at one stage saw the product selling for less than $1 a litre.

The final insult that ‘drought levies’ added to the retail price also became a competitive selling point for the grocery chains.

While suburban mums and dad were happily letting the kids splash ever-larger quantities of milk on their bran flakes, dairy farming families were struggling to make ends meet.

But there is a ray of light.

Farmers marked World Milk Day on Monday waiting for their first look at the Mandatory Dairy Code (MDC), in which processors were required to announce prices on June 1.

There’s also a renewed push for supermarket chains to sell milk at a price that more fairly reflects the cost of production.

When the MDC figures dropped on Tuesday prices were not surprising nor spectacular, with a range of $6.06 to $6.70 and an average of around $6.40 per kilogram of milk solids.

The national advocacy body representing farmers, the Australian Dairy Farmers, acknowledged that the prices were generally lower than last year’s opening prices, although prices often creep up as the year progresses.

Farmers last year were receiving as little as 52 cents a litre in some areas before costs, although the plight of some detailed on the SBS program Struggle Street helped turn the tide as Australians rallied to call for a better deal.

ADF president Terry Richardson said on Tuesday the opening prices were a little better than what some analysts predicted, but they still reflect a cautious approach given current market conditions.

“We’re hopeful that the market will improve to provide an opportunity for some price step-ups, because farmers still have to manage high production costs,” Mr Richardson told The New Daily.

“But at least farmers now have an opportunity to assess all opening prices and milk supply agreements, and make a decision as to which processor they want to negotiate with for the next year.”

Australian dairy farmers have been battling ill winds in their industry for the past decade, with the price they receive for their product hammered by the major supermarkets’ battle for market share.

Add the impacts of climate change and drought requiring a move to more feed for their herds and the costs have increased, while the return has diminished.

The industry has also been fighting a rearguard action against plant-based products that are mislabelled as milk.

And the battle is not just an Australian phenomena, with up to 30 per cent of United States farmers going out of business in recent years as costs rise and European farmers offer a cheaper product in the market.

On Tuesday, Agriculture Minister David Littleproud renewed his attack on major supermarkets over milk prices, accusing Woolworths of gimmicks instead of helping farmers.