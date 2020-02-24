New $100 rounds out the RBA’s revamped banknotes

The Reserve Bank has released images of Australia’s new $100 note, which will go into circulation late in 2020.

The note is the last to get a makeover as part of the RBA’s redesign program.

As with the other revamped currency, the new $100 has boosted security features and bumps on its edge to help the vision impaired.

It retains the images of Sir John Monash and Dame Nellie Melba that feature on the existing note, as well representations of Australian flora and fauna. The masked owl and our national floral emblem, the golden wattle, are both part of the new design.

“Australians should feel proud of our banknotes,” RBA Governor Philip Lowe said.

“They are innovative and contain world-leading security features that keep the banknotes secure. The new $100 banknote celebrates the contributions that two outstanding Australians – Sir John Monash and Dame Nellie Melba – made to our society.”

Sir John Monash was an engineer, soldier and civic leader who is also widely recognised for his service as a World War I commander.

Dame Nellie Melba was an internationally renowned soprano who performed in Australia, Europe and the US in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

It is to be hoped the new $100 doesn’t follow in the footsteps of the redesigned $50 – which was found to have an embarrassing typo.

Early versions of the new-look pineapple misspelled “responsibility” as “responsibilty” in excerpts from Edith Cowan’s maiden speech to Western Australian Parliament. The error was corrected in later print-runs.

The new $100 will go into circulation in the second half of 2020. Existing $100 banknotes remain legal tender and can continue to be used.