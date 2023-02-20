Live

The final round of hearings of the robodebt royal commission is set to get under way, probing what ministers’ offices knew about the legality of the scheme.

The first day of three weeks worth of hearings begins on Monday in Brisbane, with the former chiefs of staff to two ministers to appear.

Megan Lees, former chief of staff to then human services minister Marise Payne, and Charles Wann, chief of staff to Scott Morrison when he was social services minister, will give evidence.

They will appear alongside two lead plaintiffs in the robodebt class action lawsuit and others affected by the debt collection scheme.

Robodebt ran from 2015 until 2019, recovering $750 million from 380,000 people using annual tax office data to calculate average earnings.

It was allowed to operate for several years despite concerns it was unlawful, with several people taking their own lives while being pursued for money.

The fourth block of hearings will also examine an inquiry by the commonwealth ombudsman into the scheme, proposals to expand robodebt, the impact it had on victims and how it was wound up.

Three expert reports will also be introduced including a review of the data matching processes and changes that could be made within the federal public service following evidence presented to the royal commission.

Commissioner Catherine Holmes last week wrote to the government requesting a two-month extension of the inquiry.

Her final report will now be handed down by the end of June, rather than April.

Lifeline 13 11 14

beyondblue 1300 22 4636

— AAP