Christmas shoppers told be on the lookout for scams

Christmas shopping season is a prime target for scam artists. Photo: Getty
Christmas shoppers are being urged to exercise extreme caution while buying gifts for family and friends this festive season, with the threat of scams casting a shadow over the gift-giving season.

Fake toy-shop websites, far-too-cheap puppies and text alerts for deliveries you never ordered are just some of the insidious scams expected to do the rounds this year.

Warnings of a spike in scams also follows this year’s major data leaks from Optus and Medibank, leaving the personal information of millions of Australians exposed.

Assistant Treasurer Stephen Jones' warning for shoppers

Assistant Treasurer Stephen Jones urged people to shop with a crucial mantra in mind: “If it looks too good to be true, it probably is.”

“The ACCC has told us that last year there was about $2 billion worth of scams … they expect that to double this year and there’s always a spike over Christmas time,” he told the ABC.

“The government wants to have people be aware these things are likely to ramp up over the Christmas period and to take extra care.”

Shoppers should be wary of people allegedly selling unwanted gifts at cut prices, while also urged to buy puppies from registered breeders or adopt from the RSPCA.

Another common trap known as the ‘Hi Mum’ scam involves criminals impersonating a family member and claiming they’ve lost their phone, to gain personal details.

People are being told not to click on any suspicious texts or emails about parcels ready for delivery, and to always shop with trusted websites and pay securely via services like PayPal.

“The Christmas shopping bonanza is a gift for scammers, who set up fake shops or classified ads … they will also impersonate family members over phones and other communication devices over the holiday period,” Mr Jones said.

“A few simple steps, like shopping with trusted retailers and calling family rather than texting, can make a big difference.”

– AAP

