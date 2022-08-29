United Kingdom residents will pay exorbitantly for energy in coming weeks after the nation’s energy regulator announced a huge price rise.

UK energy regulator Ofgem (Office of Gas and Electricity Markets) confirmed on Friday that energy bills would increase by a staggering 80 per cent to an average of £3549 ($6034) a year from October.

The energy crisis in the UK begs the question: Will Australia be hit with comparable price hikes?

Industry experts told The New Daily that although Australia has already experienced large hikes, the price surges are almost entirely unrelated.

Why is the UK in crisis?

The ongoing energy crisis in the UK is multi-faceted, and caused by environmental and political factors.

One major cause is the UK’s heavy reliance on energy imports.

Britain relies on imports for nearly half its natural gas, which makes it highly vulnerable to price fluctuations.

The ongoing conflict in Ukraine has added to Britain’s energy supply woes, with neighbouring countries highly reliant on Russian resources.

But with Russian President Vladimir Putin continuing to slash European energy supplies, the UK is on the verge of energy ‘blackouts’.

This has coincided with a big spike in demand for energy as Britain had its hottest-ever summer.

The demand for energy to run air-conditioning hit a new peak because British infrastructure has not been built to withstand high temperatures.

To make matters even worse, Europe in recent months has experienced low wind speeds, which has affected renewable energy output.

Fuelled by this combination of factors, energy costs will have a huge effect on the cost of living.

As the median disposable household income in the UK is about £31,400 ($53,460) and energy prices are forecast to rise, widespread ‘‘energy poverty’’ is imminent, experts said.

People simply won’t be able to pay their bills, said Liam Wagner, associate professor in energy and environmental economics at the University of Adelaide.

‘‘Essentially, people can’t pay their energy bills, and they’re having to choose what to give up, obviously other things that they would normally consume,’’ Dr Wagner said.

‘‘When you have people who live in a modern society that have a sudden disconnection of an essential service, it becomes quite difficult for them to survive. You can’t refrigerate food, for instance. You can’t even get hot water.’’

The crisis has prompted a movement in the UK.

More than 120,000 UK residents have pledged to withhold their energy payments from October 1, unless the government and energy companies take action to end the crisis.

The consequences of the surge in prices could be ‘‘catastrophic’’ in winter time, Dr Wagner said.

‘‘It’s dire. In the UK, going into winter, it’s going to be extraordinarily cold. I would say that would be close to catastrophic for some people,’’ he said.

‘‘And that has a flow-on effect to other things, like, people can’t pay their mortgage, people can’t pay their rent. And then you start to experience homelessness because of energy prices.’’

What is the UK government doing?

The UK government is under enormous pressure to fix this energy crisis.

But the government is in a state of political paralysis as a result of the Conservative Party’s leadership contest following Boris Johnson’s resignation in July.

Britain’s two would-be prime ministers have clashed over how to best respond to the crisis.

Liz Truss stopped short of outlining any specific plans, but gave a vague response, saying she would ‘‘ensure people got the support they needed’’.

Former chancellor and rival Rishi Sunak has pledged up to £10 billion ($17 billion) to help households with energy bills.

In the meantime, Dr Wagner said the government was doing ‘‘absolutely nothing’’ to address the crisis.

‘‘I think they are in quite a politically stagnant situation at the moment until they elect a new prime minister,’’ Dr Wagner said.

‘‘The UK has been very willing to transform their energy sector into one that no longer uses much fossil fuels or any; particularly after leaving the European Union, they have still remained fairly pro-renewables.

‘‘Having said that, they obviously have a very deregulated market for both electricity and natural gas which can, in the circumstances, put extraordinary pressure on consumers and will drive a fairly steep increase in energy poverty in the United Kingdom.’’

Tony Wood, energy program director at the Grattan Institute, said the government needs to ‘‘step in further’’ – but it wouldn’t be an easy undertaking.

‘‘Of course, as we did in Australia, having provided so much financial support through the COVID problem, the UK government isn’t in a position to continue to spend huge amounts of money subsidising gas either,’’ he said.

Mr Wood said it would be ‘‘very difficult’’ for the British economy to sustain the high prices.

‘‘I think that it’s going to be very difficult for the British economy to sustain high prices such as this, particularly for electricity and gas. And I think it will greatly affect their economic growth and their ability to emerge, sort of post-COVID,’’ he said.

‘‘And I suspect that’s going to have a very big influence on the next election.’’

Could this happen in Australia?

Australia is facing an energy affordability crisis but because Australia is a net energy exporter and the UK is a net energy importer, the two nations are in very different positions.

Although the crisis in the UK is down to a lack of energy supply, Australia’s crisis is one of affordability.

Professor Wood said Australia’s energy market was far less vulnerable, and an energy crisis of the UK’s scale would be highly unlikely any time soon.

‘‘Australia is in a very fortunate position where we don’t have that situation of being dependent upon other countries,’’ he said.

‘‘[Our energy crisis] is nowhere near as bad as it is in the UK. Nor is it likely to be because the fundamentals are quite different.’’

Dr Wagner said while a similar energy crisis was unlikely, the global diesel shortage brought on by the conflict in Ukraine would continue to push the cost of living upwards.

‘‘Diesel availability and prices is probably the main thing I’m worried about personally as an energy economist, because that affects everything in our [lives],’’ he said.

‘‘It does hurt. Diesel affects everything that we can see.’’