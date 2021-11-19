Keep your card details handy, because Black Friday and Cyber Monday are just around the corner – and big online retailers are already showcasing great deals.

The November shopping fest is set to go ahead on the 26 and 29 of the month. But online retailers like Amazon and Kogan are already putting popular products on sale a few days early.

Canstar data shows over three million Australian shoppers plan to use the upcoming sales to get a cheap head-start on Christmas shopping.

This follows a report from the Australian Retailers Association, which predicted Australians will spend $5.4 billion over Black Friday this year.

Retail Doctor Group founder and CEO Brian Walker said the sales will be available both online and in-store.

He said consumers should do their research and look at aggregator websites to find prices, and then “go hard and go early” with their shopping.

Ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, TND has put together some of the best deals announced so far by the country’s biggest retailers.

Black Friday: Fashion

If you’re in need of a wardrobe update, amazing deals on big brands such as PUMA and Adidas will have you looking fresh in no time.

Home decor

Prepare your home for guests with a decor refresh.

Spotlight is planning sales on everything from bedding to sewing machines while stocks last, and Kogan is letting you take your pick of Rug Culture rugs.

Home appliances

As summer rolls around and restrictions ease around the country, having people over for dinner doesn’t have to be nerve-wracking.

With offers on products ranging from the George Foreman Grill to a SodaStream, you’ll be set.

Black Friday: Electronics

Mr Walker anticipated a big focus on electronics and gadgets.

The following list does not disappoint.

Cars

Fancy a new ride?

Even car retailers are getting in on the action. Online used car dealership CARS24 is launching a Black Friday sale from November 22.