Project unveils its 2023 line-up after ‘biggest shake-up’

Live

The Project has unveiled its line-up for 2023, after three of its biggest names abruptly quit, triggering the ‘biggest shake-up’ in the show’s history.

Lisa Wilkinson, Carrie Bickmore and Peter Helliar all quit Network Ten’s flagship current affairs show within a matter of weeks earlier this year.

Studio 10‘s Sarah Harris was confirmed in November as Wilkinson’s replacement. She will host five nights a week.

“I’m beyond excited to be joining one of Australia’s most iconic and agenda driving shows,” she said.

“The Project does news like no other program in Australia and it’s exactly the kind of fun and fearless TV I love to make.”

On Monday, Ten confirmed that comics Sam Taunton and Michael Hing would join Harris, the last remaining long-standing host Waleed Aly, and Hamish Macdonald and Georgie Tunny as the full line-up.

Stand-up comedian Taunton will join Harris and Aly at the desk Monday to Thursday.

“I’m so excited and nervous to join The Project in 2023 (nervous mainly because they’re handing down Carrie’s wardrobe to me and I’m not sure I can pull it off),” he said.

“It’s a fresh cast and we’re all looking forward to creating something new and energetic that I think people will really respond to. I’m also excited to steal Waleed’s opinions and use them as my own at dinner parties.”

Hing, who is Triple J Drive host of SBS’s Celebrity Letters & Numbers, gamer, actor and podcaster, will take over on Friday and Sunday nights.

“Honestly, I’m so thrilled to be joining Lisa, Pete and Carrie at The Project and look forward to getting to work with some of the biggest names in television! Wait, what?” he said.

An emotional Carrie Bickmore announces she is quitting

Executive producer Chris Bendall said Hing and Taunton had been “part of The Project’s extended family for a while” and he was “rapt” to have lined them up for bigger roles.

“Comedy is at the centre of what The Project does and given the news has never been more in need of a laugh. These two will make sure there is no better place to get your news and have fun while you do it,” he said.

“After the biggest shakeup in The Project’s history, I am confident we now have the perfect line-up to launch into the new year. No matter what kind of day viewers have had, we’ll guarantee it will end with a smile. With our new team, I cannot wait to keep serving up the laughs in 2023.”

Network Ten executive producer Tamara Simoneau described the new line-up as a “dream team”.

“We feel pretty lucky to have Sam and Michael completing our exciting new line-up with Waleed, Sarah, Hamish and Georgie for 2023. Who wouldn’t want to hang out with this crew after a long day?” she said.

“Both experienced and in-demand stand-up comics, Sam and Michael will bring the laughs, but they’ve also got a few surprises up their sleeves. There’s a great chemistry with the new team already and we know Australia is going to love them.”

The Project returns on Sunday, January 8, at 6.30pm