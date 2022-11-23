Live

Channel 10 has wasted no time filling one of the soon-to-be-empty chairs on The Project following the exodus of three presenters.

The network announced Sarah Harris, from Studio 10, will be the new host replacing long-time presenter Carrie Bickmore.

Bickmore’s final episode is next Wednesday after fronting the show for 13 years since it began in 2009.

In a statement, Harris said she was excited to be taking up “one of the biggest and best jobs in TV”.

“How could I say no?” she said.

“I’m beyond excited to be joining one of Australia’s most iconic and agenda driving shows.

“The Project does news like no other program in Australia and it’s exactly the kind of fun and fearless TV I love to make.

“I can’t wait to share the desk with Waleed, Hamish, Georgie and the rest of the team. I’m excited to shake it up in the new year!”

Harris has been one of the co-hosts on the Studio 10 breakfast program since its debut in 2013.

Channel Ten said she had more than 20 years’ experience in journalism, covering major events like the 2012 London Olympics, the Christchurch earthquake, and the Black Saturday bushfires.

“She’s interviewed everyone from rockstars to Royalty and, having hosted Studio 10 since its launch in 2013, is definitely no stranger to the thrills and spills of live TV,” said the network.

Hamish Macdonald will continue to report from the road and work on the desk every Friday and Sunday night.

Reporter and producer Georgie Tunny will add Friday co-hosting to her duties.

But as TV watchers pointed out, there was no mention made by Channel 10 of presenters Tommy Little and Steve Price which fuelled further speculation that there may be more departures.

Co-host Waleed Aly said Harris had what it takes to join the program.

“She’s smart. She’s warm. She’s great fun,” he said.

“That’s the trifecta for The Project. Everyone who’s worked with Sarah raves about her, and I can’t wait to become one of them.”

Harris will be on the program five nights a week.

She is stepping into the role after two major resignations came this week.

Lisa Wilkinson announced her shock departure on Sunday night citing “toxicity” and then comedian Peter Helliar made his decision known on Tuesday night.