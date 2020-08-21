Princess Diana, Margaret Thatcher shine in trailer for The Crown

Fans of the Netflix hit The Crown finally have their first glimpse of the show’s versions of Princess Diana and Margaret Thatcher, with a trailer dropping for the upcoming new season.

Along with the teaser, Netflix announced a debut date for the fourth season of its hit series about the British royal family – November 15.

Beginning in the late 1970s, the new series stars Emma Corrin as the late “people’s princess” and Gillian Anderson as the Tory leader.

The short sneak peek at what lies ahead for fans begins with a serious and regal-looking Queen (played again by Olivia Colman) in uniform, aboard a horse and alongside the Queens Guards at Buckingham Palace.

“Something as important as the monarchy cannot be allowed to fail,” she says.

The spotlight quickly shifts to the new prime minister, who is introduced in season four: Ms Thatcher, Britain’s first female PM. From the rear, we get glimpses of her famous coiffe, as well as hints of a reflections and a shot of her emerging from a door to a media scrum.

But it is Diana’s story that steals even the teaser. In the trailer, she is seen hounded by paparazzi and fans as she enters royal life with her marriage to Prince Charles (played by Josh O’Connor).

In the teaser’s final shot, the princess is seen from the behind, wearing her famous wedding gown and walking slowly towards a decidedly grand door.

Corrin was a surprise to be named to play the doomed princess. When she was cast as Diana in April 2019, she had only three career credits.

But Crown creator Peter Morgan said she “captivated us when she came in for the part of Diana Spencer”.

“As well as having the innocence and beauty of a young Diana, she also has, in abundance, the range and complexity to portray an extraordinary woman who went from anonymous teenager to becoming the most iconic woman of her generation,” he said.

The actress “captivated us when she came in for the part of Diana Spencer,” The Crown creator Peter Morgan said in a statement.

Also in series four, Outlander’s Tobias Menzies returns as Prince Philip and Helena Bonham-Carter as the Queen’s late sister, Princess Margaret.

Australian actress Elizabeth Debicki was recently announced to take over the role of Diana in the final two series.

Oscar-nominated Jonathan Pryce will play Prince Philip, while Coleman will hand the role of the monarch to Imelda Staunton. Lesley Manville will play Princess Margaret.