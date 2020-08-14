Your dream of Netflix and chilling with Prince Harry is finally coming true.

The Duke of Sussex made a surprise appearance in the trailer for a new documentary called Rising Phoenix which explores the history of the Paralympic Games.

Appearing to follow social distancing guidelines by sitting in a large empty loft, the 35-year-old discussed the importance of sport and mental health.

“There isn’t anything else in the world that can bring you back from the darkest places than sport,” Prince Harry said.

“Yes, lives are being changed on the track, but lives are also being changed in the stands.”

Prince Harry, who created the Invictus Games for sick, wounded and disabled military veterans, has long been vocal about the importance of sport in rehabilitation.

A spokesperson said Prince Harry was excited to be a part of the project.

“The Duke is proud to have been one of the people who contributed to this film, which is a unique and powerful documentary that hopes to change the way people view disability – and tell the incredible story of the Paralympics,” the spokesperson said.

Monarchy on the small screen

If Prince Harry doesn’t satisfy your Netflix royal craving, you can now look forward to seeing Oscar-nominated Jonathan Pryce steal the show as Prince Philip.

The 73-year-old has been cast to play the older version of the Duke of Edinburgh in this season of The Crown.

Pryce will be taking up the torch from fellow Game of Thrones actor Tobias Menzies, who played Prince Philip in season three and the upcoming season four.

Matt Smith first portrayed the Prince in seasons one and two of the multi-Emmy winning historical drama.

Jonathan Pryce will play Prince Philip in the final two seasons of The Crown (Seasons 5 and 6), alongside Imelda Staunton and Lesley Manville. pic.twitter.com/zI7NotOfc4 — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) August 13, 2020

“I am delighted to be working with Netflix again. The positive experience I had making The Two Popes has given me the confidence to tackle the daunting prospect of portraying Prince Philip,” Pryce said in a statement on Twitter.

Pryce is set to star alongside Imelda Staunton who take over from Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth, while Lesley Manville plays the role of Princess Margaret after Helena Bonham Carter.

But as the story advances closer to present day, fans shouldn’t hold their breath for any Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle drama.

The Crown creator, Peter Morgan, said seasons five and six will bring the storyline to the early 2000s, but that’s when the timeline ends.