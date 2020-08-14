Your dream of Netflix and chilling with Prince Harry is finally coming true.
The Duke of Sussex made a surprise appearance in the trailer for a new documentary called Rising Phoenix which explores the history of the Paralympic Games.
Appearing to follow social distancing guidelines by sitting in a large empty loft, the 35-year-old discussed the importance of sport and mental health.
“There isn’t anything else in the world that can bring you back from the darkest places than sport,” Prince Harry said.
“Yes, lives are being changed on the track, but lives are also being changed in the stands.”
Prince Harry, who created the Invictus Games for sick, wounded and disabled military veterans, has long been vocal about the importance of sport in rehabilitation.
A spokesperson said Prince Harry was excited to be a part of the project.
“The Duke is proud to have been one of the people who contributed to this film, which is a unique and powerful documentary that hopes to change the way people view disability – and tell the incredible story of the Paralympics,” the spokesperson said.
Monarchy on the small screen
If Prince Harry doesn’t satisfy your Netflix royal craving, you can now look forward to seeing Oscar-nominated Jonathan Pryce steal the show as Prince Philip.
The 73-year-old has been cast to play the older version of the Duke of Edinburgh in this season of The Crown.
Pryce will be taking up the torch from fellow Game of Thrones actor Tobias Menzies, who played Prince Philip in season three and the upcoming season four.
Matt Smith first portrayed the Prince in seasons one and two of the multi-Emmy winning historical drama.
Jonathan Pryce will play Prince Philip in the final two seasons of The Crown (Seasons 5 and 6), alongside Imelda Staunton and Lesley Manville. pic.twitter.com/zI7NotOfc4
— The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) August 13, 2020
“I am delighted to be working with Netflix again. The positive experience I had making The Two Popes has given me the confidence to tackle the daunting prospect of portraying Prince Philip,” Pryce said in a statement on Twitter.
Pryce is set to star alongside Imelda Staunton who take over from Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth, while Lesley Manville plays the role of Princess Margaret after Helena Bonham Carter.
But as the story advances closer to present day, fans shouldn’t hold their breath for any Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle drama.
The Crown creator, Peter Morgan, said seasons five and six will bring the storyline to the early 2000s, but that’s when the timeline ends.
“As we started to discuss the storylines for series five, it soon became clear that in order to do justice to the richness and complexity of the story we should go back to the original plan and do six seasons,” Morgan said.
“To be clear, series six will not bring us any closer to present-day — it will simply enable us to cover the same period in greater detail.”
A royal faux pas
A tell-all book focusing on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s departure from royal life has revealed a tactless error made by the couple on Princess Eugenie’s wedding day.
Finding Freedom, which boasts over 100 interviews from the Sussexes’ closest friends, said Princess Eugenie was not happy the two chose her and husband Jack Brooksbank’s big day to share their baby news.
“It did not go down particularly well with Eugenie, who, a source said, told friends she felt the couple should have waited to share the news,” authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand wrote.
The book suggested that Princess Eugenie and Prince Harry shared a fun, special bond and spent many nights out partying together.
“Eugenie had always been more than just a cousin to Harry. They were also the closest of friends,” the book said.
“Out of all the Queen’s grandchildren, Harry and Eugenie have one of the most natural connections.
“Like Harry, Eugenie is loyal, honest, and great fun. The two had many nights out together in London.”