Entertainment TV Jennifer Aniston delivers Russell Crowe’s heated bushfire indictment after Golden Globes win
Updated:

Jennifer Aniston delivers Russell Crowe’s heated bushfire indictment after Golden Globes win

jennifer aniston russell crowe
Crowe, whose property is threatened by the fires, prepared a statement for the Golden Globes.
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email

Russell Crowe has delivered a powerful indictment on Australia’s bushfire crisis after winning a Golden Globe award for his portrayal of former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes in The Loudest Voice.

Crowe, who was unable to attend the Golden Globes ceremony in Los Angeles while his New South Wales property is in danger from the blazes, sent along a poignant message urging people to start taking action against climate change.

His acceptance speech was delivered by Jennifer Aniston.

“Make no mistake, the tragedy unfolding in Australia is climate change based,” Aniston read from Crowe’s speech.

“We need to act based on science, move our global workforce to renewable energy, and respect our planet for the unique and amazing place it is. That way we all have a future. Thank you.”

Crowe received the Golden Globe for best actor in a limited series or motion picture made for television.

His Nana Glen property near Coffs Harbour was hit by bushfires a few weeks ago.

“Russell Crowe could not be with us tonight because he’s at home in Australia protecting his family from the devastating bushfires,” Aniston said.

Trending Now

Ricky Gervais Brandy
Best bingeworthy TV to get you through summer
fire truck rain
Rain helps firefighters catch their breath but the battle is far from over
Third Test: Australia wants quick runs before letting Lyon loose
Best summer reads
Best summer reads of 2020: Our ten essential books
Round ball round up: Dreams offer compelling story for A-League expansion
RBA interest rates august 2019
Social responsibility a ‘top priority’ for millennial investors