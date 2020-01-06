Russell Crowe has delivered a powerful indictment on Australia’s bushfire crisis after winning a Golden Globe award for his portrayal of former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes in The Loudest Voice.

Crowe, who was unable to attend the Golden Globes ceremony in Los Angeles while his New South Wales property is in danger from the blazes, sent along a poignant message urging people to start taking action against climate change.

His acceptance speech was delivered by Jennifer Aniston.

“Make no mistake, the tragedy unfolding in Australia is climate change based,” Aniston read from Crowe’s speech.

“We need to act based on science, move our global workforce to renewable energy, and respect our planet for the unique and amazing place it is. That way we all have a future. Thank you.”

A great speech from Russell Crowe at the #GoldenGlobes – important, too pic.twitter.com/o9TzWbLtUq — Rupert Myers (@RupertMyers) January 6, 2020

Crowe received the Golden Globe for best actor in a limited series or motion picture made for television.

His Nana Glen property near Coffs Harbour was hit by bushfires a few weeks ago.

Thanks to the @goldenglobes .

What a cast I got to work with.

Naomi Watts, @WallisAnnabelle Sienna Miller, Aleksa Palladino @JoshStamberg @SethMacFarlane Simon McBurney and everybody else. They created a complete world. Their commitment, sensitivity and courage was inspiring. pic.twitter.com/AW9PtKwKF3 — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) January 6, 2020

“Russell Crowe could not be with us tonight because he’s at home in Australia protecting his family from the devastating bushfires,” Aniston said.