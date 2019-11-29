Russell Crowe, Atlassian chief combine to donate $200k to rural firefighters

Actor Russell Crowe will donate $100,000 to the NSW Rural Fire Service, after pledging to match the price of a hat he auctioned off to raise money for the firefighters.

The battered baseball cap fetched $US68,000 in a Twitter auction that ended on Friday morning (AEDT) – with the highest bid coming from Atlassian co-founder Mike Cannon-Brookes.

Mr Cannon-Brookes will reportedly match Crowe’s donation, with the pair each committing to give $5000 each to 20 RFS brigades.

Crowe, whose Nana Glen property near Coffs Harbour was hit by bushfires a few weeks ago, had earlier pledged to triple the highest bid on the “slightly worn” South Sydney Rabbitohs cap.

On Friday, he confirmed he would match Mr Cannon-Brookes’ offer – and donate the cash to the firefighters.

Today I’ll be donating $5k AUD to each of the @NSWRFS brigades on this list .@mcannonbrookes will be doing the same. A total of $200k ($136k USD) .

I want to thank the volunteers all over the state and all over the country that work tirelessly to keep our communities safe. pic.twitter.com/BcNPPAniCU — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) November 28, 2019

Crowe, who on Tuesday released video footage of a NSW forest scorched by bushfires and clean-up efforts in the area surrounding his property, earlier said the Rabbitohs hat would be “signed and personalised to the highest bidder”.

He was not in the country when the bushfires hit his Nana Glen property, and said his family was safe.

The RFS thanked Crowe and Mr Cannon-Brookes in a tweet.

“Wow! Incredible show of support for our amazing volunteers,” he said.

25 mins to go to bid on this slightly worn hat pic.twitter.com/zhusnGPn42 — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) November 28, 2019

Meanwhile, the RFS has put out a fresh warning for residents to prepare for fire ahead of a hot and windy weekend forecast.

On Friday morning, about 60 of the 147 bush and grass fires across NSW were uncontained.

Six people have died and some 663 homes have been destroyed in bushfires across the state this season.

A ‘watch and act’ alert was issued on Thursday night for a bushfire in the Tallaganda National Park, west of Braidwood, in the state’s south-east. It has since been downgraded to ‘advice’ level.

An RFS spokesman on Friday said overnight rain across north NSW had hampered backburning efforts but they would continue throughout the day.

Total fire bans are in place for Friday for the Monaro Alpine, Southern Ranges, Central Ranges, North Western and Southern Slopes fire regions.

Those areas, along with the Greater Hunter, Greater Sydney, Illawarra/Shoalhaven, far South Coast, Northern Slopes and Eastern Riverina regions, will be under a minimum of very high fire danger, along with the ACT.

Sydney’s air quality is forecast to be ‘poor’ due to particles.

The Department of Planning, Industry and Environment said air quality would be problematic for those with illnesses such as heart or lung disease.

Armidale and Tamworth in north NSW both recorded ‘hazardous’ air quality levels for particles on Thursday evening, while Muswellbrook and Singleton in the upper Hunter region were classified as ‘very poor’.

-with AAP