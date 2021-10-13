With New South Wales exiting lockdown and Victoria not far behind, a return to the hairdresser is on the to-do list for millions of Australians.

Ample time for bangs to grow out and roots to reappear has left some of us reaching for the bottle dye and attempting ‘chop it yourself’ cuts.

While there’s nothing wrong with DIY, for those who prefer professional treatment, the reopening of salons could not come soon enough.

Marissa Yannas from Volume Hair in Windsor told The New Daily her team and clients are excited to get back to the salon, particularly as people prepare to see their friends and family again.

And catching up means opportunities for “big reveals”.

‘Summer of blonde’

Ms Yannas predicts this will be “the summer of blonde”, with people looking for a restart on their hair as they emerge from lockdown.

“Whether it be highlights, balayage, it is definitely one of the key looks. It offers the biggest change,” she said.

Spring and summer will be all about warmer, natural blonde tones and rich, creamy browns – like chestnut, praline and cafe latte.

We’ll also see more shadowing, with ombre roots, and foils.

Short hair gets the chop

With colour comes styling, and long hair is returning.

“Last year, it was all collarbone, but this year there is length coming through,” she said.

A bit of good news for those who have resisted the urge to reach for the scissors at home.

Back in time for dinner

With restaurants and bars reopening, a demand for evening hair styles returns.

While some opt for easy and breezy, others will be going all out.

Think 1970s disco, with middle parts, tousled buns and hair pinned back behind the ear with waves and half-up styles.

For those with more time on their hands and a penchant for a grand entrance, the Snooki bump will be all the rage.

Can anyone be bothered?

People got used to doing nothing during lockdown, including with their hair.

So, will they be opting for ‘low-maintenance’ hairstyles?

Hairdressers are not magicians and taking good care of your hair between appointments is the best way to achieve great style with less effort, Ms Yannas said.

“Good hair will give you low maintenance.”

Using salon-approved shampoos and hair treatments is the trick.

How to ‘Grombre’

As reported by The New Daily, going grey naturally has also become trendy.

But Ms Yannas said there’s an art to maintaining a glossy, healthy look while transitioning to grey.

Mature ladies should consider a toner to give greying hair more life and lustre – and it will be easier to care for too.

Let’s do it

Clients are excited to get back to the hairdresser, they want to get out and see people and they want to look their best.

Phones have been running hot in Sydney, with social media posts from several salons promising COVID-cancelled clients would be first in line for callbacks.

Royals operates four salons across Sydney and their stylists hit the ground running on Monday, as NSW eased restrictions.

Trends were already emerging, with clients opting for spring/summer highlights and longer length, according to their Instagram.

Let your hair down, not your hairdresser

The best thing about the hairdressing industry is seeing the final result, Ms Yannas said.

Look and feel come together and just a simple cut or small change can leave clients feeling uplifted.

“Seeing that result come to fruition feels amazing, it really, really does. It can change people’s whole perception of themselves,” she said.

And if you don’t fancy any of the “in” looks this season, Ms Yannas said the options are limitless, with new techniques and colours giving clients choice about how they want to present their hair.