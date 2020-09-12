Kirstie Clements: A Byron Bay state of mind, and wardrobe to match

Some of us are fortunate enough to be thinking about shopping for a spring/summer wardrobe, tentatively hoping that things are becoming semi-normal again, and that we can finally move out of 24/7 leisure wear.

Fashion designers will certainly start to shake off the gloom, and I predict that neon pastel spacesuits may soon be offered up soon as a palate cleanser. But if this year has taught me anything, dressing for total comfort is not going away just yet.

I am currently in Byron Bay, ground zero for the relaxed, yet fashion-conscious wellness influencer (who is probably from Sydney), and I have compiled a spring check list of pieces that will take you from your neutral linen bedroom to dinner and drinks, via the yoga studio and the farmers market in easy, breezy style. Equally good look in the Woolworths carpark, by the way.

1. Birkenstocks

These are a must, you can wear them with socks now, and then straight through to the hot weather. There are designer versions around, but my tip for this summer is tan suede. Consider them an evening shoe.

2. A comfy cardi

The comfy, oversized, long line cardigan in cashmere, chunky handknitted wool or crunchy linen/cotton in neutral shades like hemp, stone, or flax. There are also a lot of artisanal crochet styles in mixed, patchwork colours, with a bit kooky vintage grandma vibe, but if you are 50 years plus you may want to avoid these for obvious reasons. I intend to address the ironic knitwear trend in another column, because this one needs a lot of workshopping, and is fraught with disaster if you do not look like the young actress Daisy Edgar Jones from Normal People.

3. Linen pants

Linen pants, with a dropped crutch and drawstring waist, again in a creamy colour palette of wheat, off white and khaki. No brainer.

4. Jewellery

Some pretty, personal semi-fine jewellery, such fine chains strung with amulets in crystal, turquoise, shells or a misshapen pearl, pieces that are chosen because they are personally meaningful, ward off evil spirits, balance chakra and may help us get through the global dumpster fire that is 2020.

5. A white blouse

A Victorian style white cotton blouse, perhaps in broderie anglaise, with a high collar and slightly leg o’ mutton sleeves, sometimes pintucked or trimmed with lace, a classic day into dinner top that looks lovely on all ages and reminds us of a time when international plane travel wasn’t always a given.

6. White jeans

White or calico jeans. These are another annual winner, which can be worn now with a sweater and loafers and then continue through to high summer with button through shirts and t-shirts and, look out they are back, halter tops. The dominant style for jeans at the moment is big and baggy which is welcome news indeed for those of us carrying extra COVID kilos.

7. A cross-body bag

A cross body bag. Big hefty handbags seem so 2019. They are just not practical in a world where you have to stop and hand sanitise outside every establishment you wish to enter. Far more useful is a small cross body bag, leaving your hands free, and lavender scented sanitiser ready. Namaste.