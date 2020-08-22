Kirstie Clements: The five most underrated pieces in any wardrobe

Every season I scan the fashion stores looking for that one or two or several new things that will jettison me into the ‘now,’ improve my style by 1000 per cent, and make me happy and content with my on-trend wardrobe.

And then, more often than not, I will look at the new piece and think “Why on earth did I buy that?” (I see you, fancy fleecy sweatshirt that makes me look like a yeti).

At this point in my life, I don’t know if a new season prairie dress with leg o’ mutton sleeves is going to cure what ails me.



I have decided to double down and just buy better versions of the items that have served me best throughout my life.

Sometimes there is no reason to reinvent the wheel.

1. A black lightweight cashmere sweater

I bought a slightly oversized crew neck cashmere sweater at the beginning of lockdown, and I swear I have worn it everyday since. I wear it with pearls, or hoop earrings on a Zoom call, (with trackies and slippers on the bottom).

I wear it with jeans to the supermarket, with a satin slip skirt and trainers to dinner, with silk pyjama pants for dinner parties at home, with tailored wool pants for appointments. I’m pretty sure I couldn’t live without one.

2. An oversized cardigan

This year- the annus horribilis 2020 – has been quite the challenge and most of us have felt the need for some at-home comforting, whether it comes via food, throw rugs, scented candles, face masks, or a cosy cardigan that we can curl up in on the lounge. My favourite this year is a huge man-style version in oatmeal wool: soft as butter and my go-to piece when I decide I will not be leaving the house at all, except maybe to buy cream cakes.

3. A white cotton shirt

I buy a new white cotton shirt every year, as they don’t stay pristine looking for much longer than that, especially around the collar.

A traditional man’s style version is always a good option, although this season I opted for a crunchy cotton one from Oroton with a pussy bow at the throat which was a nice and slightly dressier update.

4. Jeans

There is absolutely no reason to be a snob about jeans, nor to pay too much for them, as you make the jeans look good or not, not the other way around. It doesn’t matter if they are from Celine or Kmart, the important thing is that they fit to flatter. Hot tip: if you find a style you like, but are in-between two sizes, buy the larger size and have them altered so they fit like a glove.

5. White sneakers

Pretty much the only shoe I have put on since March, the white trainer is one of life’s great solutions.

I lashed out and bought a designer pair with gold highlight inserts, which I now consider evening shoes. I think I’m done shopping for spring too.