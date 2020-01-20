Entertainment Style Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020: Silver carpet best and worst dressed
Updated:

Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020: Silver carpet best and worst dressed

Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie's Chanel halter dress was divisive at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards. Photo: Getty
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email Comment

While Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston stole the show at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards with their matching wins and backstage embrace, there were also plenty of winners and losers on the silver carpet.

Margot Robbie looked like she’d been shot with a clown gun, in a melange of tartan, ruffles and $2 shop bling.

I liked its insouciant Outlander/prairie unexpectedness. Lots of people hated it.

Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie. Photo: Getty

Nicole Kidman looked quite ‘grande dame’, as if she was about to blow perfect smoke rings from a silver cigarette holder while expertly dancing the tango.

Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman. Photo: Getty

Kathryn Newton’s Valentino was a master class in big, bold and summery.

Kathryn Newton
Kathryn Newton. Photo: Getty

Cynthia Erivo totally rocked, in a strapless dress that brought the drama with its huge pouffed skirt and clashing colours.

Cynthia Erivo
Cynthia Erivo. Photo: Getty

Abandoning a black strapless meh dress for a slinky silk fishtail paid dividends for Jennifer Aniston. Not high fashion, but beautifully classic.

Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston. Photo: Getty

Joey King was where and who you want to be. Sexy, modern and not relying on novelty value to make a statement.

Joey King
Joey King. Photo: Getty

Sophie Turner’s sheath showed the healing properties of simplicity with a twist, in this case the statement belt and her brand of demure boldness.

Sophie Turner
Sophie Turner. Photo: Getty

Charlize Theron, whose stylist hates her, “didn’t have time to do my roots” so stuck a Tiffany bracelet on her hairline.

Charlize Theron
Charlize Theron. Photo: Getty

Nathalie Emmanuel’s “super fun and ’60s inspired” Miu Miu ballgown had last year’s requisite giant bow and was very naughty milkmaid.

Nathalie Emmanuel
Nathalie Emmanuel. Photo: Getty

Madeline Brewer’s cornflower number was a good example of how to do frou frou right.

Madeline Brewer
Madeline Brewer. Photo; Getty

Reese Witherspoon didn’t break any moulds in her Celine sheath, but looked moulded into it, which counts for a lot.

Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon. Photo: Getty

Awesome fashionista Millie Bobby Brown’s masculine/feminine Louis Vuitton had a genie from Aladdin feel with its tail coat and cigarette pant.

Millie Bobby Brown
Millie Bobby Brown. Photo: Getty

Scarlett Johansson’s Armani Prive Jessica Rabbit meets Angry Warrior dress was terrifying and awe inspiring at the same time.

Scarlett Johansson
Scarlett Johansson. Photo: Getty

Renee Zellweger had an unforgivably girlish ponytail and went with (another) navy strapless dress which made me want to pay her stylist to put her in a long-sleeved mini. At least she’s consistent.

Renee Zellweger
Renee Zellweger. Photo: Getty

Not so Phoebe Waller-Bridge, whose princess phase last awards season was replaced by a kind of wet-look bandeau top and glittery net bolero that was really cool.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge
Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Photo: Getty

Patricia Arquette: When bad outfits happen to good women. That bootleg means business. Like, at the pawn shop.

Rosanna Arquette
Patricia Arquette. Photo: Getty

Christina Applegate took camouflage modesty to the next level.

Christina Applegate
Christina Applegate. Photo: Getty

Helena Bonham Carter was as sparkly bad princess as ever, complete with tiara and kooky shoe. Somehow it never gets old. Until it does.

Helena Bonham Carter
Helena Bonham Carter. Photo: Getty

Lupita Nyong’o was chic and gorgeous in breezy Louis Vuitton.

Lupita Nyong'o
Lupita Nyong’o. Photo: Getty

Jennifer Lopez had Afghan hound hair and a Georges Hobeika dress that we’ve all seen before. This is JLo’s version of a tracksuit. Diamonds and a black sheath with train are her phoning it in.

Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez. Photo: Getty

Laura Dern kept up her winning streak in an olive Stella McCartney with plaited belt that literally would have taken her anywhere. Especially to the top of a best-dressed list. Sharp, appropriate and envy inducing.

Laura Dern
Laura Dern. Photo: Getty

Dakota Fanning could have joined Millie Bobby Brown’s Arabian Nights troupe in her charming seafoam Valentino.

Dakota Fanning
Dakota Fanning. Photo: Getty

Gwendoline Christie is always iconic.

Gwendoline Christie
Gwendoline Christie. Photo: Getty

Allison Janney looked like she’d stolen that crocheted beaded thing from an old-school sugar bowl and whacked it on the top of a standard dress.

Allison Janney
Allison Janney. Photo: Getty

Catherine O’Hara’s fantastic and festive orange sequinned dress earned a podium finish. Showed both nothing and everything. Sensational.

Catherine O'Hara
Catherine O’Hara. Photo: Getty

Glenn Close was a little bit Harry Potter extra.

Glenn Close
Glenn Close. Photo: Getty

Rachel Brosnahan fell into the category I have mentioned before: Second Bridesmaid Needs A Drink.

Rachel Brosnahan
Rachel Brosnahan. Photo: Getty

Zoe Kravitz made the cardinal error of playing against her strengths. The Audrey Hepburn homage was way too safe and ‘lady’.

Zoe Kravitz
Zoe Kravitz. Photo: Getty

It’s a lot, Alexis Bledel. Striking in an Endora from Bewitched way.

Alexis Bledel
Alexis Bledel. Photo: Getty

Margaret Qualley was very rock chick. Needed a pump to show a sliver of foot flesh. And no, Quentin Tarantino didn’t make me type that.

Margaret Qualley
Margaret Qualley. Photo: Getty

Jennifer Garner drew the short straw in the mandatory Disney princess ballgown recycled from prom.

Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner. Photo: Getty

Hey Elisabeth Moss, Betty White wants her negligee back.

Elisabeth Moss
Elisabeth Moss. Photo: Getty

At least Sarah Hyland tried something different.

Sarah Hyland
Sarah Hyland. Photo: Getty

What did you love and loathe?

Comments
View Comments

Trending Now

Joe Hockey hits taxpayers with $45,000 garden party bill – but we aren’t allowed to know who went
Fan saves Yellow Wiggle Greg Page’s life after heart attack
Meghan Markle
Kirstie Clements: Meghan bids au revoir to Givenchy, hello to homegirl
Fears for wildlife as koala sanctuary French Island burns
Meghan Markle Prince Harry
Queen gives her blessing for Harry and Meghan’s ‘new life’
How stupid can you get? Dimwit louts gallop down the straight at country race meeting