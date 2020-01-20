While Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston stole the show at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards with their matching wins and backstage embrace, there were also plenty of winners and losers on the silver carpet.

Margot Robbie looked like she’d been shot with a clown gun, in a melange of tartan, ruffles and $2 shop bling.

I liked its insouciant Outlander/prairie unexpectedness. Lots of people hated it.

Nicole Kidman looked quite ‘grande dame’, as if she was about to blow perfect smoke rings from a silver cigarette holder while expertly dancing the tango.

Kathryn Newton’s Valentino was a master class in big, bold and summery.

Cynthia Erivo totally rocked, in a strapless dress that brought the drama with its huge pouffed skirt and clashing colours.

Abandoning a black strapless meh dress for a slinky silk fishtail paid dividends for Jennifer Aniston. Not high fashion, but beautifully classic.

Joey King was where and who you want to be. Sexy, modern and not relying on novelty value to make a statement.

Sophie Turner’s sheath showed the healing properties of simplicity with a twist, in this case the statement belt and her brand of demure boldness.

Charlize Theron, whose stylist hates her, “didn’t have time to do my roots” so stuck a Tiffany bracelet on her hairline.

Nathalie Emmanuel’s “super fun and ’60s inspired” Miu Miu ballgown had last year’s requisite giant bow and was very naughty milkmaid.

Madeline Brewer’s cornflower number was a good example of how to do frou frou right.

Reese Witherspoon didn’t break any moulds in her Celine sheath, but looked moulded into it, which counts for a lot.

Awesome fashionista Millie Bobby Brown’s masculine/feminine Louis Vuitton had a genie from Aladdin feel with its tail coat and cigarette pant.

Scarlett Johansson’s Armani Prive Jessica Rabbit meets Angry Warrior dress was terrifying and awe inspiring at the same time.

Renee Zellweger had an unforgivably girlish ponytail and went with (another) navy strapless dress which made me want to pay her stylist to put her in a long-sleeved mini. At least she’s consistent.

Not so Phoebe Waller-Bridge, whose princess phase last awards season was replaced by a kind of wet-look bandeau top and glittery net bolero that was really cool.

Patricia Arquette: When bad outfits happen to good women. That bootleg means business. Like, at the pawn shop.

Christina Applegate took camouflage modesty to the next level.

Helena Bonham Carter was as sparkly bad princess as ever, complete with tiara and kooky shoe. Somehow it never gets old. Until it does.

Lupita Nyong’o was chic and gorgeous in breezy Louis Vuitton.

Jennifer Lopez had Afghan hound hair and a Georges Hobeika dress that we’ve all seen before. This is JLo’s version of a tracksuit. Diamonds and a black sheath with train are her phoning it in.

Laura Dern kept up her winning streak in an olive Stella McCartney with plaited belt that literally would have taken her anywhere. Especially to the top of a best-dressed list. Sharp, appropriate and envy inducing.

Dakota Fanning could have joined Millie Bobby Brown’s Arabian Nights troupe in her charming seafoam Valentino.

Gwendoline Christie is always iconic.

Allison Janney looked like she’d stolen that crocheted beaded thing from an old-school sugar bowl and whacked it on the top of a standard dress.

Catherine O’Hara’s fantastic and festive orange sequinned dress earned a podium finish. Showed both nothing and everything. Sensational.

Glenn Close was a little bit Harry Potter extra.

Rachel Brosnahan fell into the category I have mentioned before: Second Bridesmaid Needs A Drink.

Zoe Kravitz made the cardinal error of playing against her strengths. The Audrey Hepburn homage was way too safe and ‘lady’.

It’s a lot, Alexis Bledel. Striking in an Endora from Bewitched way.

Margaret Qualley was very rock chick. Needed a pump to show a sliver of foot flesh. And no, Quentin Tarantino didn’t make me type that.

Jennifer Garner drew the short straw in the mandatory Disney princess ballgown recycled from prom.

Hey Elisabeth Moss, Betty White wants her negligee back.

At least Sarah Hyland tried something different.

