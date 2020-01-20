And the winners at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards were … Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston.

The former couple – who have been seeing a lot of each other, including his inclusion at her intimate Christmas party – stole the show amid a star-studded crowd at the stars’ favorite gongs.

Accepting his supporting actor award for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, a self-effacing Pitt started with a bang and brought down the house at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles at the 26th annual SAGs,

“I’ve got to add this to my Tinder profile,” he said, before taking another sarcastic swipe at himself (he also referenced Quentin Tarantino’s famous foot fetish.)

“Let’s be honest. It was a difficult part. A guy who gets high, takes his shirt off and doesn’t get on with his wife. It was a big stretch.”

As Pitt spoke, the camera cut to his ex-wife Aniston, wistfully applauding from her seat.

Pitt was backstage watching on a big screen moments later when Aniston’s name was called for her role in Apple TV+’s Morning Wars.

“We get to dive deep into our own experiences and our own history and really breathe life into these extraordinary characters,” she said, accepting her trophy for lead actress.

“I mean, who knew that emotional breakdowns felt that good? It was literally like seven months of therapy covered 20 years of work. So, thank you for watching that.”

The world was also watching when cameras caught her sharing a flustered but friendly moment with Pitt behind the curtains.

‼️ EXCLUSIVE ‼️ Brad Pitt stopped everything backstage to watch Jennifer Aniston's acceptance speech at the #SAGAwards. Wow guys—it really has been our day, our week, our month, and even our year. https://t.co/m7r01pojsC pic.twitter.com/th9sm1js4D — E! News (@enews) January 20, 2020

Fans were down with it:

South Korean black comedy thriller Parasite beat out star-heavy casts of Bombshell, The Irishman, Jojo Rabbit and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood to become the first foreign-language film in the history of the SAGs to win the prize for best cast in a motion picture.

The cast, including director Bong Joon Ho, received a minutes-long standing ovation when the film was introduced earlier in the night.

Bong Joon Ho's #Parasite just made history at the #SAGAwards as the first foreign language film to take home the statue for cast in a motion picture https://t.co/7ZiJyiDtRE pic.twitter.com/WHmu9Zs9Sf — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 20, 2020

Laura Dern spoiled the party for Australian Bombshell nominees Margot Robbie and Nicole Kidman, taking out the win for her supporting role in Marriage Story.

The Loudest Voice’s Russell Crowe was similarly bested by Fosse/Verdon star Sam Rockwell.

Despite winning for best ensemble in a comedy series last year, the cast of The Marvellous Mrs Maisel seemed genuinely stumped by their success.

“I voted for Fleabag, this is really weird,” said slam-dunk speech giver Alex Bornstein, sharing her plan to “make sweet love through my Spanx hole” to her trophy.

“Honestly this makes no sense. Fleabag is brilliant.”

Coming off of an epic awards run, Fleabag’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge was still oozing gratitude with her win for lead in a comedy.

“With all the chaos of the outfits, the interviews and the six-pack that my make-up artist drew on me this evening … it’s quite easy to forget what has actually happened to us,” she said.

“This whole thing really has been a dream, and if I wake up tomorrow and discover it was just that. Then thank you. It’s just been the most beautiful dream.”

Vocal Donald Trump opponent Robert De Niro couldn’t help himself while accepting his lifetime Award from Leonardo DiCaprio.

“I can imagine some of you are saying ‘Let’s not get into politics’, but we’re in such a dire situation that is so deeply concerning to me and so many others that I have to say something,” De Niro said.

“There’s right, and there’s wrong, and there’s common sense, and there’s abuse of power.”

Joker star Joaquin Phoenix (best actor in a leading role in a movie) turned his acceptance speech into a love fest, lauding his fellow nominees and shouting out his ultimate inspiration.

“Really, I’m standing her on the shoulders of my favourite actor, Heath Ledger,” he said. “So, thank you.”

Winning for Judy, Renee Zellweger also shouted out her fellow nominees: “I celebrate y’all whenever you come out with anything with a popcorn breakfast at the theatre.”

