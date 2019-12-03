Did she lose a bet?

Shailene Woodley was in a class of her own at the Fashion Awards 2019 in London, rocking up to the prestigious event in a puffer dress.

The Big Little Lies star was instantly memeworthy in a ballgown akin to an inflatable life raft, from Pierpaolo Piccioli’s collaboration with high-end European sportswear brand Moncler.

The quilted number came with a matching striped jacket with a hood that Woodley gamely pulled up as she turned heads on the red carpet, looking like a 1970s winter Olympian crossed with a Nordic Miss Universe contestant.

Perhaps the most unlikely part of it all was that Woodley had a puffer twin. Whether that was good or bad news for the actor isn’t known, but it made for a photo op the likes of which we may never see again.

Model Liya Kebede also showed up in a Moncler look, a puffball skirt with white Lemlem tee. She looked thrilled the entire night, posting to social media looking swaddled and warm while others shivered in traditional formal garb.

The event – gatecrashed last year by a pregnant Meghan Markle – brought out supermodels, actors, singers, children of famous people and designers galore.

After launching Fenty Maison in May, Rihanna (wearing her label in seafoam green) won the urban luxe prize.

Bottega Veneta won four awards including brand of the year, Giorgio Armani took home the outstanding achievement award and Naomi Campbell the fashion icon gong.

As you would expect from the Fashion Awards, most guests including Naomi Watts and Cate Blanchett looked incredible, with not so basic black a standout on Alexa Chung and Barbara Palvin.

Then there were those who did a Shailene and pushed the envelope.

Kylie Minogue wore a lime Splice Christopher Kane nanna dress with disco blazer.

Noomi Rapace appeared to have been influenced, in no particular order, by KISS, Willy Wonka, the Cat in the Hat and theatrical Cossacks.

Rita Ora wore a fun swirl of a column gown and the world’s most right now shoes after having her make-up done by an enthusiastic toddler.

Emilia Clarke made a dramatic entrance. Beautiful (but is the hem safety-pinned up?)

Donatella Versace was as in-your-face slinky as always in a sheath dress with musk stick overtones.

Whereas Sandra Oh was more medieval Pollywaffle. Shiny purple is tricky. Bet it looked better in real life.

Julia Roberts hung out with Mr Armani in a look that was everything.

Nicole Scherzinger also tried the bodycon black look, taking it very seriously. Who wore it best?

Alicia Silverstone, who knew under that weekend surfer hair you are a total fashionista?

Cate Blanchett (who was also squired and dressed by Giorgio Armani) was perfection. Modern, modest, sexy as hell.

Irina Shayk meshed a Pride and Prejudice bodice with an obvious modern skirt with a shade known universally as ‘school shorts’.