Entertainment Style Venice Film Festival 2019: Best and worst dressed red carpet stars
Updated:

Venice Film Festival 2019: Best and worst dressed red carpet stars

Elsa Hosk
Swedish model Elsa Hosk in high-wattage Etro at the Venice Film Festival on August 29. Photo: Getty
Kate Halfpenny Kate Halfpenny Entertainment and Lifestyle Editor
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email Comment

Stepping out at the Venice Film Festival on August 29 for her new movie Marriage Story, Scarlett Johansson set the tone for the 10-day extravaganza, which is as much about fashion as film.

Even in the first few days, the Italian red carpets were arguably the best of 2019, with stars showcasing sleek, sexy gowns, frou frou numbers and style that can’t be bought.

And, thank you gods of good taste, no gimmicks. Even the few heaving chests somehow looked more admirable than tacky.

Trends: strappy barely-there sandals, a stack of black, and dresses cut as high as they decently could be.

Johansson looked like a glamorous mermaid in shimmery strapless red with an up-to-there split, Stuart Weitzman sandals and Ana Khouri diamond ear piece with wet-look hair.

Scarlett Johansson
Scarlett Johansson. Photo: Getty

As alway, Laura Dern was eclectic, in a cinched embellished kaftan with silver platforms and Buccellati jewels. It could have gone ‘nanna’ on anyone else, but this is one woman born with chic.

Laura Dern
Laura Dern. Photo: Getty

Kate Upton rocked it, clearly, but apart from the Cartier-esque jewelled serpent necklace her classic look was slightly unimaginative. Cool Jimmy Choo heels.

Kate Upton
Kate Upton. Photo: Getty

Not so Iman, who wore a brilliant, unusual, feathered and head-turning hairdresser’s cape.

Iman
Iman. Photo: Getty

Billie Piper looked furious but shouldn’t have: her sequinned dress with oversized bow and lace hem was fabulous. Shoes needed a recondition.

Billie Piper
Billie Piper. Photo: Getty

Candice Swanepoel (is that Santa’s belt?) went for the Etro tizzy version of wearing your husband’s oversized shirt in a bid to be insouciant and hot.

Candice Swanepoel
Candice Swanepoel. Photo: Getty

Then the South African model did a total style U-turn in a goddess gold column and severe hair. Let me know which you prefer.

Candice Swanepoel
Candice Swanepoel. Photo: Getty

Elsa Hosk’s dress with plain black top and skirt, which looked like it was stolen from the wife of a Pacific Rim dictator in 1987, was perfection.

Elsa Hosk
Elsa Hosk. Photo: Getty

The Swedish Victoria’s Secret star went more complicated for another red carpet turn. Criss-cross detailing is usually best left for gladiator pantomimes but she slayed this.

Elsa Hosk
Elsa Hosk. Photo: Getty

Juliette Binoche had the same mermaid idea as Scarlett but her long-sleeved beaded interpretation was less obvious and more alluring.

Juliette Binoche
Juliette Binoche. Photo: Getty

Liv Tyler chose dramatic origami black, Cleopatra eyeliner and minimal accessories. Classy.

Liv Tyler
Liv Tyler. Photo: Getty

Ruffles are hard to do. Molly Sims pulled it off in pale lilac Zuhair Murad with pleated skirt and those bolero sleeves which made a statement without being contrived.

Molly Sims
Molly Sims. Photo: Getty

Martha Hunt was amazing in a not-so-basic black dress with feather-look detailing and floaty skirt. Great burgundy lipstick and natural sass.

Martha Hunt
Martha Hunt. Photo: Getty

Ruth Negga wore a sculptural and embellished white column with belt that made it modern but didn’t quite make it fit properly.

Ruth Negga
Ruth Negga. Photo: Getty

Sofia Richie was total California girl in a crop top and mullet skirt. She’s young, she’ll learn.

Sofia Richie
Sofia Richie. Photo: Getty

Here’s the sort of tiered toilet doll dress that can only be seen once a year. Which it was at the Oscars. Hofit Golan gave it a good shot but it was too late.

Hofit GolanHofit Golan. Photo: Getty

Eleonora Carisi also did the statement fluffy dress but with more restraint and aplomb. I feel Elizabeth Taylor once wore this to welcome an 11pm gentleman caller after a couple of cocktails.

Eleonora Carisi
Eleonora Carisi. Photo: Getty

Again, Paola Turani wanted a point of difference but veered into haberdashery territory. Still, it’s Italy so nothing is ever too much.

Paola Turani
Paola Turani. Photo: Getty

Madalina Doroftei gave the master class in how to wear tulle. Not in layers but a cascade from the neckline. Seriously beautiful.

Madalina Doroftei
Madalina Doroftei. Photo: Getty

Anais Gallagher channelled the rock vibe of parents Meg Matthews and Noel Gallagher in a retro floral print pantsuit and undone hair.

Anais Gallagher
Anais Gallagher. Photo: Getty

Alessandra Mastronardi’s gorgeous satin dress with bat belt, flounces and generous sleeves had that total European blend of sophistication and fun. Bet she tore up the dance floor and can speak 11 languages.

Alessandra Mastronardi
Alessandra Mastronardi. Photo: Getty

Farrah Abraham was a study in the curse of being unnatural. Those shoes should be drawn and quartered.

Farrah Abraham
Farrah Abraham. Photo: Getty

Barbara Palvin was boring and lovely.

Barbara Palvin
Barbara Palvin. Photo: Getty

Francesca Giuliano, whoever you are, may you have had a wonderful night and long and happy life. I abhor your dress and admire you hugely.

Francesca Giuliano
Francesca Giuliano. Photo: Getty

Comments
View Comments

Trending Now

Stellan Skarsgard Daniel Craig
The most terrifying movie serial killers of all time
Safe Cities Index: Two Australian cities ranked among the world’s top ten
Superannuation cashflow
Follow the money: Why the cash flow is pouring into industry funds
Kerry Packer
How the Liberals’ top cash-raiser stared down Kerry Packer and his gun
Older student debt
Latest stats show more seniors are getting a hard lesson about HELP debts
Satellites blown to smithereens: Trump reboots US Star Wars program