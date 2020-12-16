Tom Cruise caught in epic expletive-laden rant on Mission: Impossible set

Hollywood megastar Tom Cruise has been caught on audio in an astonishing expletive-laden rant at crew of the set of Mission: Impossible 7.

Cruise’s blazing anger is directed at apparent breaches in coronavirus protocols on the London set.

He apparently flew into a rage at the site of a couple of crew members standing within two metres of each other.

“If I see you do it again, you’re f—ing gone. And if anyone in this crew does it, that’s it – and you too and you too. And you, don’t you ever f—ing do it again,” Cruise shouts on the leaked tape.

Hear the full Cruise rant here (Warning: Explicit language)

Cruise, who is also the Mission: Impossible 7 producer, helped to develop the strict COVID protocols that have allowed the film to continue production in Italy and Norway, as well as London.

COVID issues on the Italian sets reportedly shut down production for several days. It resumed in Britain just a fortnight ago.

Fifty staff at Warner Bros Studios in Leavesden, where the film is being made, were stunned by the outburst. But Cruise, 58, wasn’t to be stopped.

“They’re back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us. We are creating thousands of jobs, you motherf—ers,” he raged.

“That’s it. No apologies. You can tell it to the people that are losing their f—ing homes because our industry is shut down. “

“We are not shutting this f—ing movie down. Is it understood? If I see it again, you’re f—ing gone.”

Cruise has been very keen to ensure production of Mission: Impossible 7 is completed after months of delays because of the pandemic. He has been pictured wearing a mask on-set and even spent a cool $1.8 million to hire an old cruise ship for a cool $1.8 million for his cast and crew.

The movie was previously due to be released in Australia in November. No update has been given on its current release date.