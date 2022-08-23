Entertainment Music Veteran performer John Farnham to undergo cancer surgery
Updated:
Live

Veteran performer John Farnham to undergo cancer surgery

John Farnham's cancer announcement

10 News First – Disclaimer
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Veteran pop rock singer John Farnham, 73, has been diagnosed with cancer and will undergo surgery.

“We have recently discovered that John has a cancerous growth,” his family, including wife Jill, said in a statement on Tuesday.

“He has been admitted to hospital this morning for surgery and ongoing treatment.”

In a separate statement provided by the family, Farnham said a cancer diagnosis was something many people face each day “and countless others have walked this path before me”.

“The one thing I know for sure is that we have the very best specialist healthcare professionals in Victoria and we can all be grateful for that. I know I am.”

The family has requested privacy.

Farnham sang his way into Australian hearts as a fresh-faced teenager in the 1960s but had faded into near-obscurity before Whispering Jack shot him back to the top some 20 years later.

The 1986 album produced one of the nation’s most well-known anthems, You’re the Voice, and propelled Farnham to hero status.
Farnham followed up Whispering Jack with his chart-topping albums Age of Reason (1988) and Chain Reaction (1990).

Farnham was born in 1949 in Dagenham, England. Aged 10, he emigrated to Australia with his family, and settled in Melbourne.

-AAP

Follow Us

Live News

Andrew Tate
Who is Andrew Tate, the controversial figure being wiped from social media?
William
William and Kate are leaving central London
qantas
Market wrap: Qantas report set to come after shambolic travel reopening unleashed chaos
muscle mass
How to build bigger biceps: A little flexing each day does it best
Body of Archie Roach returns home via the streets of Melbourne
lettuce
Calm before the storm: Lettuce prices settle down – for now