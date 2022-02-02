News National Music manager Glenn Wheatley dies after COVID battle
Updated:
Live

Music manager Glenn Wheatley dies after COVID battle

Glenn Wheatley was a well-known talent manager and a talented musician in his own right. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Renowned Australian music manager Glenn Wheatley has died at the age of 74.

Wheatley, who managed high-profile entertainers including John Farnham and Delta Goodrem during his career, reportedly died after being hospitalised in Melbourne with COVID-19.

The Queensland-born Wheatley was bassist for The Masters Apprentices in the 1960s, playing on the hits Turn Up Your Radio and Because I Love You.

He established the Wheatley Organisation in 1975 and became manager of Little River Band.

Wheatley mortgaged his house to bankroll Farnham’s 1986 comeback album Whispering Jack, which went on to become one of the biggest-selling Australian albums of all time.

The album would revitalise Farnham’s career and the last song to be added to it – You’re The Voice – became an Australian pop anthem.

After mixing the initial version of the song, Wheatley was left flat so Farnham jumped back in the recording booth.

“He sang the livin’ bejesus out of it,” Wheatley said in an oral history published in 2014.

Wheatley also managed Goodrem, helping her launch her 2003 debut Innocent Eyes.

Wheatley spent about 10 months in jail in 2007 after pleading guilty to charges of tax evasion.

Follow Us

Live News

rapid antigen test
‘Very difficult to justify’: Watchdog slams major retailers for price gouging on rapid antigen tests
Elective surgery
Doctors want a government plan for Australia’s growing backlog of elective surgery patients
ethical ETFs
Ethical ETFs: What you need to know about sustainable investment
retailers
‘Knocked back sales’: Retailers face uncertain 2022 after Omicron ruined Christmas
Movie guide
February movie guide: Hunting for lost treasure, chick flicks and an enduring, heroic love story
rapid antigen test
Here’s how to take a rapid antigen test and avoid common mistakes