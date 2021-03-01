The Golden Globes: Sly digs, gaffes and blunders abound

The growing criticism and claims of corruption against the Golden Globes’ judging committee proved to be an endless source of material in this year’s ceremony.

And in true Golden Globes fashion, jokes and sly digs about the lack of diversity in the Hollywood Foreign Press Association – the HFPA – were in abundance.

“The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is made up of around 90 international, non-black journalists who attend movie junkets each year in search of a better life,” host Tina Fey said in the opening monologue with co-host Amy Poehler.

Fey and Poehler hosted for the fourth time, but in the ceremony’s first bicoastal ceremony, the comedians presented from opposite ends of the country.

“Everybody is understandably upset at the HFPA and their choices,” Poehler added from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.

“Look, a lot of flashy garbage got nominated but that happens, that’s like their thing.”

Appearing from the Rainbow Room in New York, Fey used the introduction of French Exit, the Michelle Pfeiffer-led drama, to take aim at another controversial nomination.

“French Exit is what I did after watching the first episode of Emily In Paris.”

Golden Globe gaffes

For a ceremony that reportedly costs $US10 million to $US20 million to put on each year, you would hope the sound technicians would have briefed everyone on how to use Zoom.

Like a true victim of video conferencing, the night’s first award recipient, Daniel Kaluuya, delivered an impassioned speech – entirely on mute.

Kaluuya, who won for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for his work in Judas and The Black Messiah, spoke for a few moments before cutting back to a very confused-looking Laura Dern, who presented the award.

Daniel Kaluuya wins the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture at The #GoldenGlobes. pic.twitter.com/3xHF3KRccm — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) March 1, 2021

Kaluuya’s technical difficulties were quickly fixed so he could re-deliver his speech.

Catherine O’Hara snapped up an award for best performance by an actress in a TV series (musical or comedy) for Schitt’s Creek, proving that the “little engine that could” isn’t finished collecting awards.

The series also won for best TV series, musical or comedy.

During her acceptance speech, her husband Bo Welch used his phone to recreate the awards environment – by playing fake applause and an instrumental song used to tie up long-winded speeches.

Catherine O'Hara being hilariously played off by her husband's phone after her #GoldenGlobes win for #SchittsCreek will probably be nominated for an Emmy later this year. pic.twitter.com/FAXzFp8FhJ — Courtney Theriault (@cspotweet) March 1, 2021

Then there was comedian Tracy Morgan (30 Rock), who presented the award for best original score to animated film Soul – but mispronounced it.

Morgan boldly, and with the confidence of 10 lions, declared the winner was “Sal!”

Tracy Morgan trying to read the word ‘SOUL’ is the funniest thing of all time. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/X00JOq0l3Q — Korked Bats (@korkedbats) March 1, 2021

Sterling K Brown (This Is Us, Black Panther) also used the opportunity to throw shade at the HFPA.

“It is great to be Black at the Golden Globes … Back! At the Golden Globes.”

While some winners came prepared for the event, like Mark Ruffalo who imparted some wise and heartfelt words about conservation and Mother Nature, others were less prepared.

Actor Jason Sudeikis (Horrible Bosses, We’re The Millers), won best actor in a TV series (musical or comedy) for his show, Ted Lasso.

Unlike most of the other recipients who Zoomed in sporting glamorous gowns and flashy suits, Sudeikis appeared (possibly stoned) in a super casual tie-dye hoodie.

The actor gave a chaotic, rambling, internal-monologue-style speech that basically comprised of him repeating that phrase, “Wow, that’s nuts” and misquoting Tolstoy.

When his fellow nominee, actor Don Cheadle – who was cringing as hard as the rest of us – motioned to wrap it up, Sudeikis admitted the speech was a “little windy, little windy, as my Aunt Loretta would say”.

Cohen, Cohen, gone

Sacha Baron Cohen can always be relied upon to cause a stir, and this year the satirical star went totally rogue in both of his acceptance speeches.

Cohen, who Zoomed in from Sydney, Australia, with his wife Isla Fisher, won two awards for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm – one for best picture (musical or comedy), and for best performance by an actor in a motion picture.

“Thank you to the all-white Hollywood Foreign Press,” Cohen began, before digging into the controversial former New York mayor who (non-consensually) appeared in his Borat sequel.

“I’ve gotta say this movie couldn’t have been possible without my co-star, a fresh, new talent who came from nowhere and turned out to be a comedy genius.

“I’m talking, of course, about Rudy Giuliani. I mean, who can get more laughs out of one unzipping? Incredible.

“Our movie was just the beginning for him, Rudy went on to star in a string of comedy films. Hits like Four Seasons Landscaping, Hair Dye Another Day and the courtroom drama, A Very Public Fart’.”

Cohen also took aim at former US president Donald Trump and his false claims of a rigged 2020 election.

“Hold on, Donald Trump is contesting the result,” he said.

“He’s claiming that a lot of dead people voted, which is a very rude thing to say about the HFPA.”

Watch comedian Sacha Baron Cohen thank his ‘co-star’ Rudy Giuliani while accepting the award for Best Picture – Musical/Comedy for ‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm’ at the Golden Globes on February 28 pic.twitter.com/73iBeQft0O — NowThis (@nowthisnews) March 1, 2021

Unassuming stars

This year, viewers got an intimate look at our favourite stars – and this included some special guest appearances.

Stealing the show was Minari director Lee Isaac Chung’s adorable daughter who was so overjoyed at her father’s win for best foreign language motion picture that she eagerly threw her hands around his neck.

“I prayed, I prayed!” the seven-year-old yelled excitedly.

Lee Issac Chung's daughter says "I prayed, I prayed!!" after he wins for Minari at the #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/PE0imyGbmB — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 1, 2021

Sarah Paulson’s puppy, Winnie also snagged some airtime alongside Emma Corrin’s cat.

The Mauritanian’s Jodie Foster (who won best supporting actress in a major motion picture), her wife Alexandra Hedison and their pooch also did their part for the pyjamas-to-work community.