Fan fury: Once again, the Golden Globes have got it all wrong

Fans and critics are panning the Golden Globes, furious at questionable choices in the 2021 nominations.

Whether you’re celebrating a nod for your favourite film, or rage-tweeting that your beloved new series got snubbed, social media quickly becomes a hub of public opinion when the nominations are released.

And this year, users are not holding back.

Against all odds and to the surprise of many, one of 2020’s most talked about (read: laughed about) shows, Emily In Paris, managed to snag two nominations.

The next time you're overcome by imposter syndrome just take a deep breath and remember that "Emily in Paris" got nominated for a Golden Globe. — Alyssa Vingan (@alyssavingan) February 3, 2021

The series, which became something of a meme for unintentionally highlighting why foreigners dislike American tourists so much, is up for best television series (musical or comedy) and best actress for Lily Collins.

But curious Twitter users are asking why the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has nominated another Darren Star (Sex and the City) production that romanticises materialism and wealthy white women.

Tried watching "Emily in Paris." Hate it. American exceptionalism BS; lazy stereotypes of the French; condescension toward Europeans. Why is Darren Star still getting paid to write skin-crawling, expensive treacle about white women of privilege? There're better writers & subjects — Mastersonian (@auxcheveuxdelin) October 15, 2020

News of actor James Corden’s nomination for his role in Ryan Murphy’s queer musical, The Prom, is also causing a stir.

The Prom got significant backlash for casting Corden – a straight man – in a queer role for a film about homophobia. Many suitable gay actors were overlooked for the role.

Should’ve cast Titus Burgess or Nathan Lane in #TheProm instead of James Corden. Both talented gay actors…but nah let’s go with the FuNnY BriTiSh MaN whO siNg — Wet Ass P Word (@Jacksonisafatty) December 1, 2020

The musical received a poor reception anyway, but critics took special aim at Corden’s performance, roasting it as “gayface” and “offensive”.

Then there were the two nominations for Sia’s highly controversial autism film, Music, which some say is two nominations too many.

Starring Kate Hudson and Sia-favourite, Maddie Ziegler, Music made headlines for all the wrong reasons in 2020 and was criticised for casting an able-bodied person in a role about disability.

The film was savaged by critics and scored an embarrassing 29 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes.

But the HFPA has apparently paid no mind. It was nominated for best motion picture (musical or comedy) and best performance by an actress for Hudson.

Even Hillbilly Elegy, dubbed “maybe one of the worst films of the year” by The Guardian and somehow scoring even lower than Music on Rotten Tomatoes (at just 26 per cent), managed to snag a nod in the best actress category for Glenn Close.

could’ve just named dropped Hillbilly Elegy like the rest of us — izzy🏃‍♀️ (@roblowe_fridge) January 29, 2021

Underappreciated and overlooked

It wasn’t just the questionable inclusions in the year’s nominations that has fans worked up – it’s also the shock exclusions.

The biggest disappointment for fans was the unexpected exclusion of one of 2020’s most unsettling and unforgettable miniseries, I May Destroy You.

Created by and staring Michaela Coel (Chewing Gum), the widely praised series about a sexual assault survivor was thought to be a shoo-in.

Fans took issue with the snub, and labelled the HFPA racist for excluding Coel and other noteworthy works by people of colour.

emily in paris nominated but i may destroy you isn’t….this is just so..? pic.twitter.com/e3942jdpLH — ambar (@battinsuns) February 3, 2021

Spike Lee’s critically acclaimed Vietnam drama Da 5 Bloods, which was expected to dominate the awards season, was also left out entirely.

Killing Eve fans have shared their fury online that Sandra Oh, who plays protagonist Eve Polastri, wasn’t nominated, though co-star Jodie Comer was.

Yuh-Jung Youn, who has been dubbed “the Meryl Streep of South Korea” was overlooked for best actress for her memorable role as grandma in Minari.

Sophie Okonedo was also slighted for her scene-stealing portrayal of dissociative identity disorder sufferer, Cynthia Wells, in Ryan Murphy’s Ratched.

SOPHIE OKONEDO AS CHARLOTTE WELLS IN RATCHED WAS ONE OF THE BEST PERFORMANCES I’VE EVER SEEN AND SHE WAS ROBBED A GOLDEN GLOBES NOMINATION pic.twitter.com/rkWAsE7Gwj — ayelet zurer stan account (@sckberry) February 3, 2021

The 78th Golden Globes will air on February 28 and will be hosted for the fourth time by comedians Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.