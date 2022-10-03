Live

The King will not attend an international COP27 climate change summit in Egypt next month, after advice from new British Prime Minister Liz Truss.

Buckingham Palace confirmed the King would not attend the annual conference, following reports that Ms Truss had “ordered” him not to.

The Sunday Times reported that the decision came after Ms Truss objected to the monarch attending the conference.

“With mutual friendship and respect there was agreement that the King would not attend,” the Palace said in a statement on Sunday.

Prior to his accession to the throne after his mother on September 8, the then-Prince of Wales had indicated he would be in Egypt for the summit, according to the BBC.

The King has been a passionate environmental campaigner for decades. He attended last year’s COP26 in Glasgow, giving a speech at the opening ceremony in which he urged world leaders to adopt a “war-like footing” to rescue the planet.

The late Queen also gave a speech at the opening when it was held in Britain, via video link.

However, it was reportedly decided in consultation with the British government that a trip to Egypt for the environmental conference was not right for the King’s first overseas visit as sovereign. British media is also reporting that the King “remains mindful of his new constitutional role”, which requires him to be strictly politically neutral.

It remains unclear whether the King will give a video message to the November meeting.

The Sunday Times’ report fuelled speculation the King will have to rein in his environmental activism now that he has ascended the throne.

The Palace did not deny these claims.

But, according to the BBC, a spokesperson scotched any ideas the King was uncomfortable, and said he was mindful that his role as sovereign was to act on government advice.

All official overseas visits by members of British royal family are undertaken in accordance with advice from the government.