Entertainment Celebrity Royal US track victory confirms Queen’s status as a gifted horse breeder
Live

US track victory confirms Queen’s status as a gifted horse breeder

West Newton, bred by the Queen six years ago, claims the honours at Pimlico Racetrack in Maryland. Photo: AP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

A horse bred by Queen Elizabeth II has won a race in the US two days after the British monarch died following seven decades on the throne.

West Newton, a six-year-old gelding, rallied from sixth place to win by a half-length at the Pimlico track in Baltimore on Saturday. He ran 1 1/8 miles on turf in one minute 52.12 seconds in the $36,000 ($A53,000) race. The gelding was ridden by Forest Boyce and trained by Richard Hendriks.

West Newton is out of the mare Queen’s Prize, also bred by the late monarch who died Thursday at age 96.

The gelding began his career in England. West Newton had most recently competed over hurdles. It was his fourth win in 19 career starts.

The victory was worth $21,000 ($A31,000) for owner Upland Flats Racing.

-AAP

Follow Us

Live News
In your mid-80s and keen to live to 100? One hour walking a week will help
Charles III proclaimed King of Australia and a one-off public holiday announced
Aldi’s Corner Store is different in a good way for busy commuters
Fatty liver linked with heart failure within a decade, but it’s easily fixed
Governor General
Government overturns $18 million grant to charity linked to Governor-General
Kirstie Clements on the enduring style of Queen Elizabeth II