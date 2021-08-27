Kristen Stewart is the latest in a long list of actresses to have recently taken on the role of the iconic Princess Diana.

From The Crown‘s Emma Corrin and Melbourne-raised actress Elizabeth Debicki to Jeanna de Waal, and now Twilight star Stewart, the portrayal of the late royal continues to captivate audiences.

The first look at Stewart as Princess Di was released on Thursday in a trailer for the much-anticipated forthcoming biopic, Spencer.

The trailer, unveiled days before the film’s premiere at the Venice film festival, teases with Stewart’s unrecognisable transformation into Diana, opening with royal staff hastily preparing the royal family’s Sandringham Estate.

Spencer, named after Princess Diana’s maiden name, homes in on three days in 1992 during the family’s Festive-Season retreat where Diana finally decided to end her marriage to Prince Charles.

It centres on Diana realising her marriage had unravelled and her evaluation the turn her life had taken.

Staff are pictured in the trailer organising Diana’s outfits, as chefs prepare a feast for the royal family, before a distressed Stewart playing Diana is seen taking refuge in the bathroom.

A frazzled Diana is shown looking at her reflection in the mirror, walking to dinner in an ivory gown, and posing for a Christmas photograph.

The trailer ends with Diana speaking, for the first time, to a woman as the pair sit among reeds.

The upcoming film will join a litany of projects about Diana, including a new season of The Crown, and a Broadway musical coming to Netflix.

Elizabeth Debicki

French-born, Melbourne-raised actress Debicki takes over the esteemed role as Princess Diana in the hit Netflix drama The Crown for the final two seasons.

While little has been announced about Debicki’s role, production for the fifth season began in the United Kingdom in July, and a sneak peek of the actress pictured as Diana has fans ready for the next installment.

“Princess Diana’s spirit, her words and her actions live in the hearts of so many,” Debicki said on Twitter.

“It is my true privilege and honour to be joining this masterful series, which has had me absolutely hooked from episode one.”

Jeanna de Waal

Diana: The Musical launched a new ad campaign on Wednesday, depicting the first glimpse of Jeanna de Waal’s portrayal as Princess Diana.

After two years of preparation and an indefinite postponement due to COVID-19, the Broadway musical is finally set to take the stage in November.

The show will premiere on Netflix ahead of its Broadway debut, with a live stage recording reportedly dropping in October.

The show will tell the story of Diana’s struggle after finding herself thrust into the global spotlight following her engagement to Prince Charles, and how she finds her voice, De Waal revealed to reporters last year.

Emma Corrin

Of the new wave of Diana portrayals, Corrin’s is the only one currently visible to the public.

And she set a lofty standard.

Corrin played a 19-year-old Princess Diana for the third and fourth seasons of The Crown.

She won a Golden Globe award for ‘best drama series actress’ for her portrayal of Diana’s early days of romance with Charles.

Corrin was also nominated for an Emmy for her efforts in displaying the young princess’ personality, despite having “no memory” of Princess Diana prior to taking on the role.