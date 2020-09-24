‘Not a fan’: Trump’s slapdown of Meghan Markle after vote video

US President Donald Trump has lashed out at Meghan Markle, declaring himself “not a fan” and wishing her husband, Prince Harry, “a lot of luck”.

The blast came after Mr Trump was asked about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s public message urging Americans to vote in the November 3 presidential election.

In a clip filmed for a TV special unveiling Time magazine’s 2020 list of the world’s 100 most influential people, Meghan said “this is the most important election of our lifetime”, while Harry urged Americans to “reject hate speech”.

“When we vote our values are put into action and our voices are heard. Your voice is a reminder that you matter, because you do and you deserve to be heard,” Meghan said.

Although neither she nor Harry mentioned Mr Trump by name, the duchess has already made it clear she supports Mr Trump’s opponent, Joe Biden. In a sit-down with lawyer and feminist activist Gloria Steinem in August, Meghan said she was “so excited” to see fellow biracial woman Kamala Harris selected as the Democrat’s running mate.

Former actor Meghan also mocked Mr Trump, then the Republican presidential candidate, in a 2016 television interview, saying he was divisive and misogynistic.

Of his possible election, she said: “It’s really the moment I go, ‘We film Suits in Toronto and I might just stay in Canada.”

Meghan and Harry’s video message was apparently shot in the garden of their California home, where they have lived with young son Archie since July.

It was also remarkable for 36-year-old Harry urging Americans to vote, while admitting he had never done so in Britain. Traditionally, members of the British royal family avoid political statements and it is considered unconstitutional for them to vote.

“This election, I’m not going to be able to vote in the US, and many of you may not know that I haven’t been able to vote in the UK my entire life,” the prince said.

The Sussexes relocated to the US after stepping down as working royals in March for financial and personal freedom.

Buckingham Palace distanced itself from the duke’s video remarks, only making it clear that he did not speak for the British royals.

“The duke is not a working member of the royal family and any comments he makes are made in a personal capacity,” a palace spokesman said.

-with AAP