Succession star Sarah Snook reveals ‘exciting’ personal news

Australian actress Sarah Snook has revealed she is pregnant with her first child.

The 35-year-old showed off her baby bump while walking the red carpet at the final season premiere of her HBO series Succession in New York City on Monday (local time).

“It’s exciting!” she told ET.

“I feel great.”

The baby is due in mid-May.

Adelaide-born Snook married fellow Australian Dave Lawson in New York City in 2021. He is a Melbourne-born comedian with a string of TV and radio credits in Australia, including the ABC’s It’s a Date and Utopia.

Snook, who plays Shiv Roy, said she was pregnant while filming for the fourth and final series of Succession.

“You couldn’t super tell,” she said.

“Because it’s not super big, at least at the moment.”

Snook recently revealed she was blindsided that the upcoming series of Succession would be its last. She said she didn’t learn the news until sitting down for a final read of the script – and felt she should have known at the start of the season.

She said leaving her Succession castmates would be difficult.

“We’ve all become really close, like actual siblings,” she said.

“It’s such a beloved show, by both the people creating it, and the people watching it. But I think going out on a high is also a powerful thing.”

Trailers for the last series hint at the Roy siblings in a grand final battle against their father Logan (played Brian Cox), to try to stop the Waystar Royco deal with GoJo from the season three finale.

The first trailer for the final season showed Logan’s children, Shiv (Snook), Roman (Kieran Culkin), Kendall (Jeremy Strong) and Connor (Alan Ruck) seemingly united against him.

In the second trailer, though, it looked as if Logan might be enlisting the help of one of his children for an upcoming “knife fight”.

“I need you,” Logan says.

In another clip, he tells the siblings that while he loves them, they are not “serious people”.

The final season of the HBO Original drama series consists of 10 episodes. It premiers on March 27 (AEST).