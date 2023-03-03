Entertainment TV ‘Let’s blow it up’: Explosive trailer for final Succession season
Updated:

‘Let’s blow it up’: Explosive trailer for final Succession season

The trailer for Succession's explosive final season

Source: HBO
The second trailer for the new series of HBO’s smash-hit Succession has been released, hinting at an explosive final season.

The new trailer, released on Friday (AEDT), shows the Roy siblings’ final battle against their father Logan (played Brian Cox), from stopping the Waystar Royco deal with GoJo in the Season 3 finale.

“The sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson moves ever closer,” the season four logline says.

“The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is complete.

“A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed.”

The trailer includes everything from double-crossing to fiery confrontations – and the classic line about a menacing Cox: “It’s like if Santa Claus was a hitman.”

It came days after creator and showrunner Jesse Armstrong confirmed the fourth season would be the show’s last.

“There’s a promise in the title of Succession. I’ve never thought this could go on forever. The end has always been kind of present in my mind. From season two, I’ve been trying to think: Is it the next one, or the one after that, or is it the one after that?” he told The New Yorker magazine.

“The ending needs to work on its own merits … I hope no one ever thinks that we’re overextending our welcome – that we’re going to do a terrible season or stretch it out. I hope those concerns never occur to people.”

Pictured are the Roy siblings in the final season.
The looming fourth series will be Succession‘s last outing.

The first trailer for the final season dropped back in January. It showed Logan’s children, Shiv (Australia’s Sarah Snook), Roman (Kieran Culkin), Kendall (Jeremy Strong) and Connor (Alan Ruck) seemingly united against him.

In the second trailer, it appears as though Logan might be enlisting the help of one of his children for an upcoming “knife fight”.

“I need you,” Logan says.

In another clip, he tells his children that while he loves them, they are not “serious people”.

The final season of the HBO Original drama series consists of 10 episodes. It premiers on March 26, US time. So, March 27 AEST.

HBO Succession TV

