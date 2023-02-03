Cause of Flashdance singer Irene Cara’s death revealed

Live

Flashdance singer Irene Cara died of hypertension and high cholesterol, it has been revealed.

Cara, an Oscar and Grammy-winning actress and singer-songwriter best known for her work in the 1980s cult movies Flashdance and Fame, died at her Florida home last November.

She was 63.

Her official cause of death was revealed on Friday (Australian time) to be arteriosclerotic and hypertensive cardiovascular disease, according to TMZ.

An official report from the Pinellas County Medical Examiner also noted that Cara was diabetic.

Publicist Judith Moose revealed Cara’s death on November 25, in a statement to social media.

“It is with profound sadness that on behalf of her family I announce the passing of Irene Cara,” Ms Moose wrote.

“The Academy Award-winning actress, singer, songwriter and producer passed away in her Florida home.”

Cara’s career in show business began at an early age and spanned theatre, television, music and film.

Her big break came in 1980 when she was cast to play Coco Hernandez in the iconic movie-musical Fame, which chronicled the vicissitudes of a group of New York City high schoolers.

The musical drama’s title song, sung by Cara, would go on to win an Academy Award for best original song and earned her two Grammy nominations, among other recognitions.

Cara’s rise to Hollywood stardom continued in the following years.

In 1983 she co-wrote and sang Flashdance (What a Feeling), the title song for the blockbuster movie Flashdance. It landed Cara the coveted Academy Award for best original song and became one of the defining songs of the decade.

-with AAP